Published: 12:18 PM February 15, 2021

A solitary house in Norwich dating to 1842 is available for those who want to work in grand surroundings for £24,000 a year.

Inside Chalk Hill Cottage - Credit: Roche

Chalk Hill Cottage, Rosary Road, currently undergoing refurbishment, was once the opulent home for the manager of the nearby gas works in Victorian times.

With 1842 inscribed on its exterior, inside it still has period features such as large sash windows and a fireplace.

It is now available for commercial use only, and because of its location, close to other offices, agent James Allen, from Roche, thinks it would be unlikely to get planning for residential again.

But he said it would make great offices for those who don't want an open plan working environment because of Covid. The building is being refurbished but already boasts a new kitchen, several separate offices and parking for five cars.

The house became a social club in later years and at one time had a superb lawn at the front, believed to be used as a bowling green. It was converted into offices in the 1990s.

Inside Chalk Hill Cottage. - Credit: Roche

Mr Allen said: "This is an interesting place to have an office. It is quaint and there are views over the city and the cathedral. It comes with car parking so ticks a lot of boxes and there is demand to be in a traditional building, which isn't open plan, especially in times of Covid."

The building is available to let as a whole or in part on a new lease to be agreed.











