News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Major farming show plans to return in June

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 7:42 AM January 15, 2021   
Cereals event 2016, Chrishall Grange, Cambs.

Cereals event 2016, Chrishall Grange, Cambs. - Credit: Submitted

A major showcase for East Anglia's arable industry is set to return in June after organisers announced plans for a post-lockdown comeback.

The Cereals event usually attracts thousands of farmers and rural professionals from across the region to explore the latest agri-tech, crop breeding and machinery innovations.

But the 2020 event in Cambridgeshire was cancelled and replaced with an online show due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, despite the ongoing lockdown, organisers said they are confident the physical event will be able to return to a field in Lincolnshire on June 9-10 this year, "following a series of meetings with farmers, exhibitors and health and safety advisers".

“All of our farmers and exhibitors are so keen to get back out into the field and meet real people again,” said event director Alli McEntyre.

You may also want to watch:

“We will update exhibitors about our biosecurity plans in early March and early June. Although navigating the site might feel a little different, we are extremely positive about our ability to deliver a vibrant and bio-secure outdoor event.

“Of course, if national health measures change, we will deliver the event online again, which we did with such success in June and November 2020. But we are very hopeful and looking forward to getting back out in the field and meeting everyone face-to-face again.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
  2. 2 Seven lockdown rules that could change
  3. 3 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  1. 4 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
  2. 5 Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day
  3. 6 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
  4. 7 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
  5. 8 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
  6. 9 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
  7. 10 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch

Event organisers Comexposium said the team is following the latest health and safety advice, with Covid-19 measures likely to include social distancing, hand sanitisers, open air theatres, and more entry points to reduce queues.

The event's new farmer advisory board is already formulating the seminar programmes and live action exhibits, and planned new features this year include a "Market and Farm Diversification Theatre" dedicated to grain marketing topics and diversification advice.

Regular features such as the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers Arena, NIAB Soil Pit, crop plots and working machinery demonstrations will also return for 2021, said organisers.

  • Tickets for the 2021 Cereals Event on June 9-10 are expected to go on sale on February 1. For more information see www.cerealsevent.co.uk.
Farming

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus