Major farming show plans to return in June

Published: 7:42 AM January 15, 2021

A major showcase for East Anglia's arable industry is set to return in June after organisers announced plans for a post-lockdown comeback.

The Cereals event usually attracts thousands of farmers and rural professionals from across the region to explore the latest agri-tech, crop breeding and machinery innovations.

But the 2020 event in Cambridgeshire was cancelled and replaced with an online show due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, despite the ongoing lockdown, organisers said they are confident the physical event will be able to return to a field in Lincolnshire on June 9-10 this year, "following a series of meetings with farmers, exhibitors and health and safety advisers".

“All of our farmers and exhibitors are so keen to get back out into the field and meet real people again,” said event director Alli McEntyre.

“We will update exhibitors about our biosecurity plans in early March and early June. Although navigating the site might feel a little different, we are extremely positive about our ability to deliver a vibrant and bio-secure outdoor event.

“Of course, if national health measures change, we will deliver the event online again, which we did with such success in June and November 2020. But we are very hopeful and looking forward to getting back out in the field and meeting everyone face-to-face again.”

Event organisers Comexposium said the team is following the latest health and safety advice, with Covid-19 measures likely to include social distancing, hand sanitisers, open air theatres, and more entry points to reduce queues.

The event's new farmer advisory board is already formulating the seminar programmes and live action exhibits, and planned new features this year include a "Market and Farm Diversification Theatre" dedicated to grain marketing topics and diversification advice.

Regular features such as the Syngenta Sprays and Sprayers Arena, NIAB Soil Pit, crop plots and working machinery demonstrations will also return for 2021, said organisers.