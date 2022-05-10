'Luxury' cat grooming spa to open in Norfolk town

Charlie Galbraith is the owner of Cats At Home grooming business. She is set to open a boutique cat spa in Wymondham. - Credit: Charlie Galbraith

A new boutique spa will soon be opening in Norfolk – but it's only for fancy felines.

Cats At Home is a grooming business and a soon-to-be "luxury spa" in Wymondham.

It is owned by Charlie Galbraith, a veterinary nurse, who wanted to offer something a bit different for her fellow cat-lovers.

The 40-year-old originally set up the business from her home back in March 2021.

But as demand grew for her grooming services, Mrs Galbraith saw an opportunity to open a dedicated spa space.

She said: "I had a career break to have children and then obviously locked down happened which meant it was quite a tricky period for veterinary practices.

"But it wasn’t until I had a sudden family bereavement that it made me re-evaluate everything and I decided to take on the venture of opening up a cat spa.

"I just made the leap to offer a service which is currently not available to cat owners. During my years as a veterinary nurse, it was clear there was a market for it."

Cats At Home, located in Town Green, will officially open on Friday, June 3.

But for now, Mrs Galbraith will continue to offer her services from her home in Wymondham.

Treatments include coat de-matting, nail clipping, bathing and blowdries, eye, ear and face cleaning, and kitten pampering as well as a pick-up and drop-off service.

Mrs Galbraith says she offers an alternative service to those looking to groom their cats without taking them to a vet to be sedated.

She added: "It has been amazing.

"We get incredible feedback from our clients and we have seen some fantastic turnaround stories; nervous cats which couldn't be handled which now love being groomed.

"They are so grateful that we have this service to offer them, without cats being sedated and stressed out.

"It feels very rewarding to offer something that isn’t currently available. I can’t for it all to come together and welcome lots of new cat clients."