Carpenter selling full-sized Dr Who Tardis he made
- Credit: Supplied
An avid Dr Who fan from Norfolk has put up for sale for £4,000 his beloved replica Tardis which he made from scratch.
Alan Curston, from Dereham, is only selling because he recently moved house and no longer has room to store the Tardis. He also said because of Covid, he had not been able to take it out to trade shows, so decided to put it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Mr Curston started watching Dr Who in 2005 and was mesmerised by the time machine that is famously bigger on the inside - so much that he even has a tattoo of it down his leg.
He dreamed of owning his own and back in 2015 decided when he had some spare time to make himself one.
t took him six months, painstakingly building it out of redwood and plywood, starting with the structure made out of individual panels.
You may also want to watch:
For the famous police box sign and the flashing light on the top, he sourced replica parts and added lighting so it illuminates in the dark, spending around £3,000 on the project.
He built it so it could be taken apart for storage, working from a cardboard template because no measurements existed to construct it.
Most Read
- 1 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
- 2 Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car
- 3 Destructive stink bugs could be heading for Norfolk
- 4 Police condemn 'blatant' lockdown breaches as 160 fined
- 5 Flagship Debenhams building goes up for sale or rent
- 6 The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk
- 7 Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack arrive in Norwich for filming
- 8 100 cannabis plants found at three neighbouring properties in village
- 9 Part of A11 reopened after earlier issues with concrete
- 10 Shoplifters arrested and car seized as police swoop on street
Because his favourite Doctor was played by Peter Capaldi, as the 12th Time Lord, he modelled the Tardis on the one from his incarnation.
Such was the standard of the finished Tardis, in 2016 Mr Curston was invited to attend the TV, film and comic book convention NorCon, held at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich and, until Covid, has been every year since.
As a result, he managed to get his Tardis, which is not bigger on the inside, signed by various Dr Whos, including Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy.
"Back in 2005 when the show was rebooted, I fell in love with it, and more importantly the fantastical time machine.
"Ever since I wanted a Tardis of my own but didn't know how to go about it. Due to moving house and not being able to take the box out because of Covid issues, I have begrudgingly decided to sell her but do intend to build another version in the future."