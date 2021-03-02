Published: 1:10 PM March 2, 2021

Carpenter Alan Curston and the Tardis he made, which he is reluctantly selling. - Credit: Supplied

An avid Dr Who fan from Norfolk has put up for sale for £4,000 his beloved replica Tardis which he made from scratch.

For sale: Mr Curston's Tardis. - Credit: Supplied

Alan Curston, from Dereham, is only selling because he recently moved house and no longer has room to store the Tardis. He also said because of Covid, he had not been able to take it out to trade shows, so decided to put it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Mr Curston's Tardis - Credit: Supplied

Mr Curston started watching Dr Who in 2005 and was mesmerised by the time machine that is famously bigger on the inside - so much that he even has a tattoo of it down his leg.

Alan Curston and his Tardis at a convention. - Credit: Supplied

He dreamed of owning his own and back in 2015 decided when he had some spare time to make himself one.

t took him six months, painstakingly building it out of redwood and plywood, starting with the structure made out of individual panels.

For the famous police box sign and the flashing light on the top, he sourced replica parts and added lighting so it illuminates in the dark, spending around £3,000 on the project.

Mr Curston's Tardis signed by a former Dr Who actor, Peter Davison. - Credit: Supplied

He built it so it could be taken apart for storage, working from a cardboard template because no measurements existed to construct it.

Mr Curston's Tardis at home with some Daleks at a convention. - Credit: Supplied

Because his favourite Doctor was played by Peter Capaldi, as the 12th Time Lord, he modelled the Tardis on the one from his incarnation.

Mr Curston's Tardis, which lights up. - Credit: Supplied

Such was the standard of the finished Tardis, in 2016 Mr Curston was invited to attend the TV, film and comic book convention NorCon, held at the Royal Norfolk Showground in Norwich and, until Covid, has been every year since.

The Tardis in construction. - Credit: Supplied

As a result, he managed to get his Tardis, which is not bigger on the inside, signed by various Dr Whos, including Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy.

"Back in 2005 when the show was rebooted, I fell in love with it, and more importantly the fantastical time machine.

The Tardis in construction. - Credit: Supplied

"Ever since I wanted a Tardis of my own but didn't know how to go about it. Due to moving house and not being able to take the box out because of Covid issues, I have begrudgingly decided to sell her but do intend to build another version in the future."











