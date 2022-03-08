Secret Meadows has been announced as the winner of the Camping, Glamping, Holiday Park and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year award, sponsored by cottages.com, at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

Set within 100 acres of nature reserve in Hasketon, near Woodbridge, Suffolk, Secret Meadows offers guests the chance to rediscover nature and enjoy a rural escape from modern life.

Owned by a wildlife charity, the green ethos of the site is evident through its use of eco-friendly products, green-themed activities and partnership with the local farm shop.

Charlotte Daniel and Ross Troup set up the site in 2012 whilst also starting their own family. Beginning with three luxury lodge tents and a small honesty shop, the site is now home to nine glamping units, including six safari-style tents, a two-storey tent, a converted wooden horse truck and a gypsy caravan with accompanying shepherd’s hut.

The judges said that, from first contact to departure, their visit was a delight. They praised the “outstanding” accommodation and added that they were greeted with a warm glow as they unzipped their tent.

Jackie Chater, associate at Secret Meadows, attributed the win to “ten years of hard work, with a good team that works hard together”.

“The focus is on the guest, and we all pull together to make it the best experience possible,” she said.

And what does the future look like for Secret Meadows?

“Onwards and upwards, not much will change but we have always been popular, people love coming to us, they love the glamping and it’s about trying to make that experience even more special.”

About the sponsor

Self-catering staycation specialist cottages.com is one of the UK’s leading providers of holiday properties and luxury homes and offers more than 21,000 places to stay across the UK. From coastal retreats to country castles, the brand helps more than 1.4 million guests and more than 167,000 pets find their perfect break every year. cottages.com is part of Awaze – one of Europe’s leading managed vacation rentals and holiday resorts business.

The finalists

Wild with Nature – Highly Commended

Wild With Nature offers an off-grid glamping experience spread over 750 acres in the grounds of Manor Farm in Shropham, Norfolk. The judges were impressed by the secluded location and said the accommodation had all the facilities you would need.

Wolterton Park – Highly Commended

Wolterton Park is a historic estate in north Norfolk that is being meticulously restored to its former glory with no expense spared. The judges said that the site’s six individual luxurious holiday houses had been well-modernised while retaining their character.

Glamp and Tipple

Set on a working farm in Great Ellingham, Norfolk, Glamp and Tipple opened in 2021 and offers five bell tents with facilities. The judges said that the owners had thought out every detail and there were many personal touches that make the experience memorable.

Hippersons Boatyard

A family-owned microbusiness in Beccles, Suffolk, Hippersons Boatyard provides unique tourism experiences and accommodation. The judges felt that the accommodation’s external appearance oozed charm and was in keeping with the environment – the adjacent river making for a peaceful stay.