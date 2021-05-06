Campaigners demand a ban on 'incredibly dangerous' sky lanterns

Published: 3:19 PM May 6, 2021

A coalition of 18 countryside, animal and fire safety groups is calling for a national ban on sky lanterns - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Countryside campaigners have called for a national ban on flaming sky lanterns which they claim pose a major fire risk and can fatally injure animals.

A coalition of 18 farming, environment, animal and fire organisations has written to environment minister Rebecca Pow, saying government regulation is "out of line" with other countries where the release of sky lanterns has been made illegal due to the dangers to livestock and livelihoods.

The letter has been signed by senior representatives from groups including the National Farmers' Union (NFU), the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), The Wildlife Trusts, the RSPCA, the Country Land and Business Association and the Countryside Alliance.

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the NFU, said: “Sky lanterns can cause injury or death to livestock and wildlife, as well as devastating fire damage to hay, straw and farm buildings. They also land as unnecessary litter wherever they fall.

“We wouldn’t light a naked flame in our home and walk away, so why would we send one into the air with no idea whose home or habitat it could eventually destroy? I have seen at first hand the harm they can cause to cattle, when wire gets caught around their feet, and straw fires started by sky lanterns.

“Norfolk County Council is among the local authorities that has banned their release on any land or property it owns. That is a very welcome step but we now believe it’s time to join countries such as Australia, Brazil and Germany with a national ban.”

You may also want to watch:

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, added: “Sky lanterns are a blight on the countryside and incredibly dangerous. It is high time their use was ended swiftly.”

Paul Hedley, wildfire lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council, also supports a ban. He said: "Sky lanterns have been proven to start wildfires and property fires, kill or injure livestock, as well as polluting our natural environment. They put unnecessary strain on our critical services."

RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy said many people are unaware of the potentially deadly impact of sky lanterns on animals.

"Not only are they a serious fire hazard but the RSPCA has had reports of suffering animals through ingestion, entanglement and entrapment, or simply the sight of a lit lantern in the sky causing terrified animals to bolt and harm themselves," he said.