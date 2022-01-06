News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Camel Park's optimism for 2022 after staycation boom

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:06 AM January 6, 2022
Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A family-run farm park is looking ahead to 2022 with optimism after bouncing back from lockdown last year.

Camel Park Oasis, near Halesworth, turned to crowdfunding websites in order to raise the funds to feed their animals in 2020 after Covid lockdowns stopped the park from opening for much of their planned season.

But, despite another delayed start to their 2021 season, the popular park returned last year to welcome countless locals and East Anglian holidaymakers.

Peter the goat at The Camel Park OasisPICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Peter the goat at The Camel Park Oasis - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owner Ray Smith said: "Apart from the fact we lost a bit of the start of the season because of lockdown, it was a very good year once we opened.

"Because a lot of people stayed in the UK this summer, it reminded me of when I was young and a lot of people would visit places like Great Yarmouth and others down this way.

"There were a lot more people staying around Norfolk and Suffolk last year."

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Looking to the year ahead, Mr Smith is "hoping" the 2022 season can begin as planned in April.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
  2. 2 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
  3. 3 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
  1. 4 'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
  2. 5 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
  3. 6 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
  4. 7 Family find cat abandoned in kitchen cupboard after moving into new home
  5. 8 Council say they will not back Western Link in major blow to project
  6. 9 Hospital takes 'extreme measures' to squeeze extra patients into full wards
  7. 10 Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?

He said: "I live in hope that the vaccines will quell it so people don't get too ill.

"I am hoping tougher restrictions don't come in because that could be killer for us if the season is affected."

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Now in the middle of their annual winter closure, the park must feed more than a dozen camels, as well as a number of llamas, alpacas, donkeys, lemurs and meerkats, with no income from visitors.

Mr Smith said: "We just have to try and get enough money during the summer months to pay for all of the feed during the winter.

"A few of our animals have been moved off the park to a friend's farm for the winter, and we have kept all of our big animals like our camels in a large shelter.

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis with his son Leon. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis with his son Leon. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Luckily this winter hasn't been too cold yet, but it could be more to come.

"Our camels, llamas and donkeys are all massive hay eaters. We have to get more in every week.

Cicely feeding the Lemurs. hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels PICTURE:

Cicely feeding the Lemurs. hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We were also lucky enough to get a load of fruit and vegetables from the Co-Op in Leiston this winter.

"We had two van loads given to us from their surplus after Christmas Day and Boxing Day."

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Ca

Ray Smith owner of the Camel Park Oasis, hosts all sorts of animals including donkeys, lemurs and Camels - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about shopping in Norwich with and without masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Victoria and Gavin Hunt, who run The Fox at Lyng, enjoyed a better Christmas in 2021

How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon