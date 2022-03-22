One of Norfolk's oldest boat yards revamps site to reach net zero target

One of Norfolk's oldest boatyards is planning to redevelop to achieve its goal of reaching net zero while also encouraging locals to enjoy the river Yare.

Broom Boats, which was founded in 1898, will replace many of its old buildings to modernise the site and become more eco-friendly.

Antony Howell, managing director at Broom Boats, said: "As a company we are looking at achieving 10 aims to help us to get to net zero, to help us achieve that we can’t stay as we are with these old buildings and the old ways of heating, so we want to redevelop the whole site in terms of removing those buildings and moving towards floating pontoons within the marina.

"Wherever we can redevelop the buildings we will have solar panels on the roofs and micro wind generators on the building, creating pockets of energy."

In addition to its goal to revamp the site, the Brundall-based firms is also aiming to attract people from the local community to enjoy the marina.

Mr Howell said: "It was quite evident that the people of Brundall and around weren’t either allowed or didn’t feel that they could come down to the water. So we’ve progressively opened this up so that people can come down.

"One of the first things we did was create a kiosk as Broom, in partnership with the Food Vault to deliver the food. This gave us is the opportunity to say to local people, 'look you can come down and have a coffee and have some food.' All of sudden they are by the river and we feel that we are part of the community as well."

The company offers holiday and day boats to locals and tourists from further away. It has also taken over a local pub, which it plans to reopen in the summer and will cater for both locals and tourists.

Mr Howell added: "We’re a company that’s been here since 1898 in Brundall, we should be incorporated into Brundall and people should feel that they have access to be here."