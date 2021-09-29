£11.4m innovation centre aims to kickstart food firms' growth

Published: 6:15 PM September 29, 2021

Nick Dunn, from Brown & Co, and CJ Green, of New Anglia LEP, holding a model of the Broadland Food Innovation Centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

The vision for an £11.4m innovation hub aiming to kickstart the growth potential of the region's food and drink firms was revealed at a Norfolk trade fair.

Work has already begun on the Broadland Food Innovation Centre, at the "epicentre" of the Food Enterprise Park at Easton, outside Norwich.

An artist's impression of the Broadland Food Innovation Centre - Credit: Brown & Co

The project was formally launched during the Local Flavours event at the nearby Norfolk Showground, which gave artisan food and drink firms a platform to showcase their products to potential buyers.

The new centre aims to support such businesses to expand - while also keeping more food processing jobs and income within the region.

It will comprise 13 food-grade incubator units of varying sizes up to 461sqm, with on-site technical support and test kitchen facilities.

Jo Copplestone, portfolio holder for economic development at Broadland District Council, said: "Our great agricultural region is excellent at growing the raw ingredients for the food sector, but historically much of this produce leaves Norfolk and Suffolk without adding any extra value to these crops.

"We were missing an opportunity to process these raw ingredients into produce that could add significant value to our economy and provide skilled jobs, so we set about creating an environment that promotes innovation and helps our emerging food businesses to thrive."

The centre was part-funded with £5.7m of European money from the regional development fund, £2.7m from the government's Getting Building fund and £1.44m from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growing Places fund.

CJ Green, chairman of New Anglia LEP said: "Our region accounts for some of the best productive farmland in the country, and there is an extensive network of companies making the most of local produce - from big brands to smaller artisan companies like many of those that are here today.

"This centre will bring together business support, innovation and spaces for our wonderful businesses in the region to grow."

Construction work has begun on the Broadland Food Innovation Centre at the Food Enterprise Park at Easton - Credit: Clarke Willis

The innovation centre is due to open next autumn, but following the official launch it is now open for enquiries from potential tenants.

Nick Dunn, of property agents Brown and Co, said there had already been a lot of interest from enterprising food and drink companies.