Published: 3:55 PM April 15, 2021

Is it time for your post-lockdown pick-me-up? Ryan Taylor, who runs Norwich Aesthetics Clinic is welcoming back customers. - Credit: Supplied

Bosses of cosmetic clinics in Norwich are seeing a surge in demand for a post lockdown 'pick-me-up'.

Salons reopened this week for cosmetic procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers. However, rules apply as to when people should have them if they have recently been vaccinated.

Ryan Taylor, who runs Norwich Aesthetics Clinic, based in Pampers beauty salon, advised leaving seven days between getting Botox after a vaccination. He said ideally, people should not have fillers or other similar treatments a fortnight before a vaccine or until three weeks after.

"I've had lots of regulars and new clients booking in after lockdown. Being able to use Zoom for the initial consultations is really helping," he said.

"Botox is always popular but I'm also now offering Profhilo, the 'new kid on the block' which releases hyaluronic acid into your skin which gradually disperses into your tissue. The result is it increases elasticity and hydration, resulting in smoother, fresher looking skin."

Bijan Beigi, Norwich Cosmetic Clinic. - Credit: Norwich Cosmetic Clinic

At Norwich Cosmetic Clinic, in Exchange Street, cosmetic surgeon Bijan Beigi said £50,000 had been invested in the building throughout lockdown meaning they could register with the Care Quality Commission for new accreditation as a theatre for minor operations.

"We believe the long-term effect of Covid on the aesthetics industry is a surge of interest in skin, face and body and we are already seeing an extremely high demand for facial rejuvenation following the lockdown," he said. "While we have been unable to deliver our full complement of services, we have certainly stayed busy.

"This has included servicing and upgrading all of our lasers. We have also introduced new procedures such as mesotherapy - injections of vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts to rejuvenate and tighten skin."

But he said because the aesthetics industry was not very well regulated, he feared people with "limited experience" would offer treatments.

"For this reason, we strongly urge that anyone considering facial rejuvenation of any kind seek professional advice."







