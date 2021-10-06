Partnership

Published: 7:45 AM October 6, 2021

Alex Pearce was instrumental in the creation of Best Employers - Credit: Eras

People-focused business programme finishes with awards and charity donations.

Best Employers Eastern Region operates on a not-for-profit basis to support business - Credit: Archant

The 2020-21 Best Employers Eastern Region programme reached its conclusion last week with an online conference – attended by more than 75 businesses from across East Anglia – at which awards and accreditations were announced and it was confirmed that more than £11,000 had been raised for charity.

Best Employers is a not-for-profit organisation set up by recruitment specialists Pure and psychometric experts eras ltd, supported by lawyers Birketts and media firm Archant. After eras founder Alex Pierce passed away suddenly in 2020, this years’ programme was dedicated to him, raising funds for the Winston’s Wish and Nelson’s Journey charities he supported.

The Best Employers programme was established to share best-practice in employee engagement, using a unique culture and values survey to let firms benchmark their performance and understand their people’s concerns and priorities.

Lynn Walters of Pure says Best Employers is a great chance to understand how the change has impacted our employees - Credit: davidjohnsonphotographic.co.uk

Welcoming more than 90 online delegates to the virtual event, which saw presentations from Hamish Taylor and from Andy Wood of Adnams, Lynn Walters of Pure said, “Thank you to all the organisations that have prioritised taking the time to listen to your people over this really challenging year.”

"All of the businesses who participated in Best Employers over the past 18 months have been through an incredibly challenging time, as the COVID pandemic impacted every employer,” said Jeanette Wheeler of Birketts.

Jeanette Wheeler, partner at Birketts - Credit: David Johnson Photographic

Despite these tough conditions, 31 organisations gained gold or platinum accreditation as Best Employers, with awards given to 11 outstanding businesses.

“Whether you are winners today and have got accreditations or whether you are still on your journey, you should still feel really proud,” concluded Lynn Walters. “We're here to support you on that journey.”

For the full list of accredited organisations and information including resources for employers, see www.best-employers.co.uk

