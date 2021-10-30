Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Norfolk’s best quality fish and chip shops have been named in a national guide.

To celebrate the UK’s great independent fish and chip shops the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and Sarson's vinegar teamed up to produce a guide which lists “quality accredited” chippies.

The guide recognises the best quality and best tasting fish and chips and promotes the use of fish sourced from environmentally sustainable stocks.

Four fish and chips from Norfolk made the cut.

1. French’s Fish Shop

Where: The Quayside, Wells

In the guide it states: “This year is French’s 100 years of frying fish and chips in Wells and now in its fourth generation of family ownership.

“William French started the business in 1921, after serving in the first World War. The shop is positioned on the quayside 20 metres from the sea. It has picturesque views of the harbours and the marshes.

“Generations of families have travelled to eat freshly cooked fish and chips, while sitting on the small quay wall watching the fishing boats come in with the first of the tide.”

2. Lucy's Fish and Chips

Lucy's Chips on Norwich Market has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Lucy's Chips

Where: Norwich Market, Gentleman's Walk

Lucy's Chip Stalls is an award-wining traditional chip shop in the heart of Norwich Market.

The stall first opened in 1971, using “only the best” potatoes freshly chipped and all of your favourites including options for vegetarians and vegans – including vegan battered fish.

On their website, they write: “Our Aim is to always provide the best quality available at very affordable prices.”

3. My Plaice Fish and Chips

My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Archant

Where: 45 Baker Street, Gorleston

My Plaice offer “some of the tastiest fish and chips in the UK” offering all of your other chip shop favourites such as sausages, pies, and more.

On the website, they write: “All our authentic food is freshly prepared with the finest ingredients, and cooked to perfection by our skilled chefs.”

4. Plattens Fish and Chips

Platten's fish and chips in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Plattens

Where: 12 The Quay, Wells

In the guide, the business says: “Making memories since 1966, we have been producing quality fish and chips that capture the essence of wells’ spectacular coastal scenery.

"Overlooking the stunning coastal views of the harbour, our takeaway not only provides delicious, quality food, but also a seaside view you won't forget in a hurry."

To view the whole guide look here, https://qualityfishandchips.co.uk/guide/.