News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:00 PM October 30, 2021
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Norfolk’s best quality fish and chip shops have been named in a national guide. 

To celebrate the UK’s great independent fish and chip shops the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and Sarson's vinegar teamed up to produce a guide which lists “quality accredited” chippies. 

The guide recognises the best quality and best tasting fish and chips and promotes the use of fish sourced from environmentally sustainable stocks.  

Four fish and chips from Norfolk made the cut. 

1. French’s Fish Shop 

You may also want to watch:

Where: The Quayside, Wells 

In the guide it states: “This year is French’s 100 years of frying fish and chips in Wells and now in its fourth generation of family ownership.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link
  2. 2 Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning
  3. 3 Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say
  1. 4 New town could be answer to district's rapid growth
  2. 5 Council housing safety chief gone weeks after scandal revealed
  3. 6 Van driver caught securing bricks using 'cling film'
  4. 7 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
  5. 8 Removal vehicle found to be 1,300 kilos overweight
  6. 9 One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
  7. 10 Five Norfolk places named among best to visit in 2021

“William French started the business in 1921, after serving in the first World War. The shop is positioned on the quayside 20 metres from the sea. It has picturesque views of the harbours and the marshes.  

“Generations of families have travelled to eat freshly cooked fish and chips, while sitting on the small quay wall watching the fishing boats come in with the first of the tide.” 

2. Lucy's Fish and Chips  

Lucy's Chips on Norwich Market has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Lucy's Chips on Norwich Market has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Lucy's Chips

Where: Norwich Market, Gentleman's Walk

Lucy's Chip Stalls is an award-wining traditional chip shop in the heart of Norwich Market.  

The stall first opened in 1971, using “only the best” potatoes freshly chipped and all of your favourites including options for vegetarians and vegans – including vegan battered fish. 

On their website, they write: “Our Aim is to always provide the best quality available at very affordable prices.” 

3. My Plaice Fish and Chips 

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Archant

Where: 45 Baker Street, Gorleston 

My Plaice offer “some of the tastiest fish and chips in the UK” offering all of your other chip shop favourites such as sausages, pies, and more. 

On the website, they write: “All our authentic food is freshly prepared with the finest ingredients, and cooked to perfection by our skilled chefs.” 

4. Plattens Fish and Chips

Platten's fish and chips in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Platten's fish and chips in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Plattens

Where: 12 The Quay, Wells 

In the guide, the business says: “Making memories since 1966, we have been producing quality fish and chips that capture the essence of wells’ spectacular coastal scenery.  

"Overlooking the stunning coastal views of the harbour, our takeaway not only provides delicious, quality food, but also a seaside view you won't forget in a hurry."

To view the whole guide look here, https://qualityfishandchips.co.uk/guide/.

North Norfolk News
Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Norwich Live

Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Nikita and Terry Pegler first launched Bake Away from home in 2017 and opened their first shop in Se

Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich.

Norwich Live

Police swoop on Norwich address

Sean Galea-Pace

person