Published: 5:30 AM April 21, 2021

Your own perfect piece of paradise: Barrow Common, near Brancaster is for sale for £500,000. - Credit: Brown & Co

A 15-acre Norfolk nature reserve and an 82-acre common with an air raid shelter are for sale separately.

Barrow Common, near Brancaster, is for sale for £500,000 and includes an old concrete radar station and air raid shelter.

It went up for sale last year and is described as a 'special place' because of the peace and quiet it offers.

Dam Hill plantation and ponds, for sale for £140,000. - Credit: Brown & Co

But also for sale for £140,000 is Dam Hill plantation and ponds which form a nature reserve of more than 15 acres near Holt.

Stag headed oaks - with outer branches that have died and protrude beyond the tree's crown - show that this site has been wooded for at least 200 years. Gravel was worked there until after the Second World War.

A small stream runs through the area. Agents Brown & Co, coincidentally marketing both sites, said it was in the 1960s that three ponds were created which have great sporting and amenity value.

"Pheasants, mallard, teal and gadwall are common while carp are the fish most often caught," they state. "There are glades and paths through the woodland which was hitherto integrated into a local farmers' shoot.



"The name Dam Hill may relate to the river Glaven where it flows between Smokers Hole, the site of an old watermill to the north and Edgefield Hall, quarter of a mile to the west."

The ponds are shallow and somewhat overgrown but still provide a habitat for swans, wildfowl and carp.

For sale separately is Barrow Common, situated on top of the hill overlooking Brancaster Staithe and less than a mile from the sea.

The common is divided only by a minor country road and comes with a rich diversity of flora and fauna. It has mainly grass, gorse and bracken along with areas of woodland, states the agent.

The old air raid shelter which is part of the sale of Barrow Common. - Credit: Brown & Co

Due to its height above sea level and clear view out to sea, a Second World War radar station was positioned there and made from concrete with steel doors and wired glass windows with the nearby shelter having a steel barred door.