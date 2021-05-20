Norfolk zoo welcomes new female Siberian tiger

Published: 2:19 PM May 20, 2021

A Norfolk zoo has welcomed a new female tiger, sparking hopes it could play a role in the survival of an endangered species.

Mishka, an Amur tiger, arrived at Banham Zoo from Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire last week.

Kuzma (pictured), the resident male Amur tiger at Banham Zoo, is being joined by female Mishka - Credit: Liam Austin

Born to Minerva and Elton in 2015, Mishka was identified by the European Breeding Programme as a genetically compatible mate for resident male, Kuzma, who was bred at Banham 12 years ago.

Her arrival coincides with Endangered Species Day on Friday May 21, an occasion aimed at sharing the importance of wildlife conservation.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian, are one of 9 subspecies of tiger – three of which are now extinct.

Mishka as a cub at Woburn Safari Park. She has just moved to Banham Zoo - Credit: Woburn Safari Park

You may also want to watch:

They are classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and hunting, with only around 500 thought to be left in the wild.

Meanwhile, at Africa Alive in Kessingland, keepers have welcomed the birth of an aardvark who was born to mother Boo and father AJ.

Africa Alive in Kessingland has welcomed the birth of an aardvark who was born to mother Boo and father AJ - Credit: Louise Knock/ZSEA



