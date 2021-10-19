Banham Poultry taken over by owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters

Published: 6:32 PM October 19, 2021

A Norfolk poultry firm has been bought by the owner of turkey giant Bernard Matthews and the 2 Sisters Food Group.

Banham Poultry, based in Attleborough, has been taken over by the Boparan Private Office (BPO), owned by food tycoon and 2 Sisters Food Group entrepreneur Ranjit Singh Boparan.

The Birmingham-based BPO also runs Bernard Matthews, which is based in Great Witchingham, having taken it over in 2016.

Banham Poultry had previously been run by Chesterfield Poultry after it was taken over in 2018.

A spokesman for the Boparan Private Office (BPO) said: "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Banham Poultry which safeguards more than 1,000 employees and many more across the supply chain in the region.

"This acquisition will enable the BPO to maintain processing capacity and fulfil customers’ orders in the important run up to Christmas period and to meet future demand.

"We have a strong track record in investing in and supporting the food processing and agricultural sectors, and we are totally committed to maintaining production capacity and jobs at the Banham site.

"This acquisition should be viewed as very good news for Banham employees, farmers, customers and suppliers and we will ensure that their needs will continue to be fulfilled."

Mr Boparan's food empire includes the Bernard Matthews plants in Great Witchingham and Holton, Halesworth, served by about 56 farms and employing 2,000 people, and 2 Sisters factories in Flixton, near Bungay, and Thetford, which employ hundreds of workers.

A letter to employees, sent to this newspaper, said despite investment from its owners the business had struggled.

Last year, the business was hit with a closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while in August the Health and Safety Executive confirmed it would be making enquiries after a chemical spill.

"We hope this acquisition will bring you some confidence during these ever-changing times," the letter says.



