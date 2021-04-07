Published: 11:57 AM April 7, 2021

Simon and Susan Wiseman, who are selling Church Barn in East Ruston. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk husband and wife who spent years living in a caravan while transforming a thatched barn on the at risk register have reluctantly put it up for sale.

How the barn looked when the Wisemans bought it. - Credit: Supplied

Builder Simon Wiseman and his wife Susan bought at auction a derelict 17th century barn at East Ruston and completely renovated it over nearly two years.

The resulting luxury home went on to win several awards including North Norfolk District Council's Graham Allen award for making the most significant contribution to the environment.

The barn with straw bales still inside it when the Wisemans bought it. - Credit: Supplied

But - as is so often the story with builders - Mr Wiseman has found a new project not far away to work on as their home and so the couple have put Church Barn up for sale.

"It is unique and was quite a challenge," said Mr Wiseman. "We had to put the roof back in line and rebuild the barn using lime mortar and no cement because it was Grade II listed. I was working for customers during the day to finance it and it was cramped living in a caravan.

"We didn't put in any extra windows but it's so light and the modern extension is glass. It will be a bit of wrench to sell it but I've never been too sentimental."

Church Barn, East Ruston. - Credit: Archant

The former threshing barn still had straw bales in it when the couple bought it in 2016. Mr Wiseman's main aim was to enhance one of the most stunning features of the barn; its magnificent internal vaulted, timbered ceiling.

Giving it a modern edge, Mr Wiseman also put in large glazed panels across the two large upstairs rooms meaning you can look right through from one end of the barn to another.

Church Barn, East Ruston. - Credit: Archant

He also added an ultra modern extension accessed by a walk-way creating a new impressive kitchen as well as three 'floating' staircases with open treads.

The modern extension with a roof terrace. - Credit: Fine & Country

The owners of Church Barn, Sue and Simon Wiseman, in East Ruston. - Credit: Archant

The barn, for sale with Fine & Country, has a large open plan sitting room leading through to a large floor to ceiling oak wall, an idea taken from Scandinavia. Four extra large bedrooms were created based on a boutique hotel style and there is a first floor snug leading to a roof terrace.

Church Barn in East Ruston, for sale. - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside are lawned gardens and garaging.