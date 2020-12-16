Norwich pub scoops national lockdown award

Published: 6:33 AM December 16, 2020

A Norwich pub which helped to feed the homeless during the coronavirus lockdown has won a national award.

The Garden House in the city's Pembroke Road has been awarded the British Institute of Innkeeping's (BII) Heart of the Community Award in recognition of its work supporting people during the second lockdown in November.

Jonathon Childs, operator of the pub, together with hospitality charity Only a Pavement Away (OAPA) handed out more than 3,000 meal pouches and 300 winter warmth flasks to the homeless in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The meal pouches, which included a variety of dishes as well as tinned food and cutlery, were split across different local initiatives including: St Martins Hostels; Norwich City Council’s Pathway Scheme; Tribal Trust Soup Kitchen in Great Yarmouth; Project Nova; Soul Church’s soup kitchen and the Red Cross.

Mr Childs said: "We’re so proud and honoured to have been awarded this accolade by the British Institute of Innkeeping. We’ve always been about supporting the people in our area."

Frazer Grimbleby, Operations Director of Craft Union, said: “We are incredibly proud of the amazing work undertaken by Jonathon during lockdown."







