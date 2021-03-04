News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aviva continues selling spree as it pulls out of Italy

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:00 AM March 4, 2021   
Aviva in Norwich where it employs 5,000 people

Aviva, with a base in Norwich, continues its selling spree, pulling out of the rest of its operations in Italy. - Credit: Archant

Insurance giant Aviva, with a base in Norwich, has announced the sale of more parts of its business, getting rid of its remaining offices in Italy for £754m.

It comes after selling off arms in Turkey and France last week in its bid to focus on operations in just the UK, Ireland and Canada.

The announcement came alongside Aviva's results for the year, showing a £23m drop in operating profit to around £3.2bn.
It declared a total dividend of 21p for 2020, up from 15.5p a year earlier.

However, the insurance giant, which employs around 5,000 people in Norwich, saw a £1bn jump in net flows to a record £8.5bn in its UK savings and retirement business.

The firm, which has been on a selling spree for months, netted £2.77bn from its French businesses. Aviva also sold off its businesses in Singapore and Vietnam. 

Chief executive Amanda Blanc said "2020 was a year of significant change for Aviva. We have taken major steps forward in simplifying the business, most recently with the sale of Aviva France and today's announcement of the sale of the rest of our Italian operations."


 




