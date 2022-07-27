Asda and Hovis recall products due to urgent safety concerns
- Credit: PA
A chicken and bacon pasta bake sold by Asda and pancakes produced by Hovis are among the products retailers have recalled due to urgent safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Asda has recalled its Italian-inspired chicken and pasta bake as it contains the allergen mustard, which is not mentioned on the label.
This could make it a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to mustard.
Customers can return the item to one of its stores for a full refund.
Product details
Asda Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake
Pack size: 400g and 800g
Use-by dates: July 29, 2022 and July 30, 2022
John West has recalled a range of tinned sardines due to a possible risk the products have been contaminated.
Its boneless sardines in sunflower oil and in olive oil could be affected by microbiological contamination which would make the product unsafe to eat.
Customers should not eat the product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
John West Boneless Sardines in Sunflower Oil
Pack size: 95 g
Batch code: 109, 110, 111, 112, 113
Best-before date: December 2026
John West Sardines in Olive Oil
Pack size: 120 g
Batch code: 109, 110, 111, 112, 113
Best-before date: December 2026
Hovis bakery brand Ormo has recalled its range of frozen pancakes with buttermilk due to the item containing egg, which is not declared on the label.
This poses a health risk to people with an intolerance or allergy to egg.
Affected customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk
Pack size: Box containing 12 x 4 packs
Best-before dates: all best-before dates between February 8, 2023 to July 11. 2023
Allergen: egg
Encore has recalled a range of its dog food products due to the risk the product may contain pieces of metal.
The Beef Selection in Gravy tins can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (multipack)
Pack size: five tins x 156 g
Batch code: LU1-343
Best-before date: December 9, 2024
Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (multipack)
Pack size: five tins x 156 g
Batch code: LU1-302
Best-before date: October 29, 2024
Encore Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy (individual tin)
Pack size: 156 g
Batch code: LU1343D
Best-before date: December 2024