Asda and Hovis recall products due to urgent safety concerns

Asda is among the retailers that have recalled products following health concerns - Credit: PA

A chicken and bacon pasta bake sold by Asda and pancakes produced by Hovis are among the products retailers have recalled due to urgent safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Asda has recalled its chicken and pasta bake products due to it containing mustard, an allergen not mentioned on the label - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Asda has recalled its Italian-inspired chicken and pasta bake as it contains the allergen mustard, which is not mentioned on the label.

This could make it a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to mustard.

Customers can return the item to one of its stores for a full refund.

Product details

Asda Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake

Pack size: 400g and 800g

Use-by dates: July 29, 2022 and July 30, 2022

John West boneless sardines in sunflower oil and olive oil have been recalled due to a risk it has become contaminated - Credit: Food Standards Agency

John West has recalled a range of tinned sardines due to a possible risk the products have been contaminated.

Its boneless sardines in sunflower oil and in olive oil could be affected by microbiological contamination which would make the product unsafe to eat.

Customers should not eat the product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

John West Boneless Sardines in Sunflower Oil

Pack size: 95 g

Batch code: 109, 110, 111, 112, 113

Best-before date: December 2026

John West Sardines in Olive Oil

Pack size: 120 g

Batch code: 109, 110, 111, 112, 113

Best-before date: December 2026

Ormo (Hovis) has recalled its range of buttermilk pancakes as the product contains egg, which is not mentioned on the label - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Hovis bakery brand Ormo has recalled its range of frozen pancakes with buttermilk due to the item containing egg, which is not declared on the label.

This poses a health risk to people with an intolerance or allergy to egg.

Affected customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk

Pack size: Box containing 12 x 4 packs

Best-before dates: all best-before dates between February 8, 2023 to July 11. 2023

Allergen: egg

Encore has recalled its Beef Selection in Gravy product due to a risk that it contains metal - Credit: Food Standards Agency

Encore has recalled a range of its dog food products due to the risk the product may contain pieces of metal.

The Beef Selection in Gravy tins can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (multipack)

Pack size: five tins x 156 g

Batch code: LU1-343

Best-before date: December 9, 2024

Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (multipack)

Pack size: five tins x 156 g

Batch code: LU1-302

Best-before date: October 29, 2024

Encore Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy (individual tin)

Pack size: 156 g

Batch code: LU1343D

Best-before date: December 2024