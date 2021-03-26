Cocktail bar gets go ahead for vegan street celebration
- Credit: Archant
The owner of a Norwich bar in a curiosity shop is saying 'cheers' after getting the green light to hold street celebrations.
Greg Williams, who runs Arboretum, St Benedicts Street, successfully obtained a 'pavement licence' meaning the outdoor offering with hale bales, bunting and cider can go ahead.
Mr Williams is teaming up with the Tipsy Vegan restaurant which is providing the food - and as a result, has pledged to make all the drinks served on the street vegan too.
The street events will start from Thursday, April 15 after lockdown starts to ease outdoors.
Mr Williams said: "We have been approved, so we are good to go on hay bales, bunting and many ciders from mid-April. We'll be providing the beverages, and The Tipsy Vegan will be providing the food, so it is undoubtedly going to be a huge event.
"Due to this partnership, we will be ensuring that all drinks we serve out the front will also be vegan, so everyone can join in."
The idea is to open on Thursdays-Saturdays initially with food and drink using the bar's current outside area as well as utilise the current parking spaces at the front of the building.
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 3 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 4 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 5 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 6 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
- 8 Anger at plans to fell hundreds of trees along village road
- 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
- 10 Confusion over when vaccination of under-50s can begin
The new pavement licence from Norwich City Council allows removable furniture to be placed adjacent to premises. A new streamlined process means businesses can secure these licences quicker than usual and they can remain in place for up to the end of September.
The idea comes after problems occurred last year when some restaurants and cafes put out chairs and tables in St Benedicts Street after a traffic ban was imposed. However, it resulted in complaints from people living above some of the shops as well as concerns over traffic disruption.
But the Arboretum street events will be different as nothing is being placed on the actual street.
If the initial Thursday-Saturday opening goes well, Mr Williams said he would consider reopening for seven days a week.
He opened Arboretum in 43, St Benedicts Street in 2018 which is a cocktail bar in an antiques/curiosity shop. He offers cocktails made from old fashioned Victorian recipes but has been closed because of coronavirus.