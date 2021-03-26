News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Cocktail bar gets go ahead for vegan street celebration

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:26 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 1:37 PM March 26, 2021
Former NUA student Greg Williams is set to open a bar and antiques shop on St Benedicts Street, Norw

Greg Williams and his dog Dylan. Greg has just got the go-ahead to hold drinks and food outside at the front of Arboretum next month. - Credit: Archant

The owner of a Norwich bar in a curiosity shop is saying 'cheers' after getting the green light to hold street celebrations.

Greg Williams, who runs Arboretum, St Benedicts Street, successfully obtained a 'pavement licence' meaning the outdoor offering with hale bales, bunting and cider can go ahead.

Arboretum cocktail bar, Norwich

The outside area at Arboretum. The bar has just been granted a licence to have drinks and food at the front on St Benedicts Street too. - Credit: Arboretum

Mr Williams is teaming up with the Tipsy Vegan restaurant which is providing the food - and as a result, has pledged to make all the drinks served on the street vegan too.

The street events will start from Thursday, April 15 after lockdown starts to ease outdoors.

Greg Williams, owner of Arboretum, St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Greg Williams - Credit: Arboretum

Mr Williams said: "We have been approved, so we are good to go on hay bales, bunting and many ciders from mid-April. We'll be providing the beverages, and The Tipsy Vegan will be providing the food, so it is undoubtedly going to be a huge event.

"Due to this partnership, we will be ensuring that all drinks we serve out the front will also be vegan, so everyone can join in."

The idea is to open on Thursdays-Saturdays initially with food and drink using the bar's current outside area as well as utilise the current parking spaces at the front of the building. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  2. 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
  3. 3 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
  1. 4 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  2. 5 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
  3. 6 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
  4. 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  5. 8 Anger at plans to fell hundreds of trees along village road
  6. 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
  7. 10 Confusion over when vaccination of under-50s can begin

The new pavement licence from Norwich City Council allows removable furniture to be placed adjacent to premises. A new streamlined process means businesses can secure these licences quicker than usual and they can remain in place for up to the end of September.

The idea comes after problems occurred last year when some restaurants and cafes put out chairs and tables in St Benedicts Street after a traffic ban was imposed. However, it resulted in complaints from people living above some of the shops as well as concerns over traffic disruption.

Aboretum cocktail bar, St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Arboretum in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Archant

But the Arboretum street events will be different as nothing is being placed on the actual street.

If the initial Thursday-Saturday opening goes well, Mr Williams said he would consider reopening for seven days a week.

He opened Arboretum in 43, St Benedicts Street in 2018 which is a cocktail bar in an antiques/curiosity shop. He offers cocktails made from old fashioned Victorian recipes but has been closed because of coronavirus.



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
70 Marine Parade

New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus