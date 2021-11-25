An aerial view of Anvil Park Stud, located at Overa House Farm on the banks of the River Thet. - Credit: Google

An equestrian centre's expansion plans - which include proposals to offer holiday cabins - have prompted concerns about the impact of noise and light pollution and the risk of flooding.

Anvil Park Stud at Overa House Farm, in Larling, has put in two separate planning applications to Breckland Council, both of which are due to be considered at a meeting on Monday.

One relates to the installation of four cabins at the site, while the other concerns a raft of other measures relating to the existing site, including an application for retrospective permission to allow it to host quiz nights and social events, as well as change part of its indoor riding school to a café, alongside other alterations.

However, eight letters of objection have been sent regarding these latter proposals, citing light pollution and noise from the centre’s PA system as concerns.

The stud’s agent, Agora Architects, said that half of the proposals in the second planning application relate to repairs and replacement structures - including stables and an outdoor arena - which are needed after the site suffered flood damage following heavy rain in August 2020.

Ashley Broughton, chartered architect at Agora, responded to some of the concerns raised. "The PA system is very low powered and is designed to have a very limited range," he said.

“The scheme has been carefully considered by acoustic consultants to ensure no public and environmental disturbances are caused. This has been reviewed and approved by Breckland Council.

The two applications will be discussed at a Monday meeting of Breckland District Council's planning committee - Credit: Archant

“The lighting system is direct focused lighting, meaning it doesn't cause light pollution and is very controlled. This has also been fully designed by a lighting engineer and approved by Breckland Council.”

Officers are recommending councillors approve the second planning application at the meeting on Monday. However, they recommend rejecting the proposal to erect four new cabins, citing flood risk and a lack of biodiversity information.

"Both the flood risk and biodiversity queries are being addressed by specialist consultants, we hope to have these matters addressed prior to the committee," said Mr Broughton.

Quidenham Parish Council, which has objected to the cabin plan, has said the “cabins appear to be on site already and mostly complete”, adding that “there is no indication as to how effluent will be treated".

In response, Mr Broughton said: “The owners did take advantage of free time during lockdown to construct a trial of two of the cabins.

“However, not all cabins were built and they are not complete, nor are they in use.”

He said a waste management scheme would be designed and approved by building control before the cabins are used.