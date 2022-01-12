Anglian Water launches recruitment drive for the region’s budding engineers

Anglian Water is looking to recruit apprentices in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of its largest ever apprenticeship recruitment drive.

The water company has 13 Norfolk and four Suffolk apprenticeship roles, which it said provides the perfect route into the sector for budding engineers and technicians.

Roles include network technicians, restoration technicians and mechanical and electrical apprentices.

Anglian Water said that apprentices who join the company will work towards a Level 3 apprenticeship standard, as well as receive practical on the job training.

Depending on the role, apprenticeships can last for two or four years, with those on a two-year apprenticeship earning £13,905 and those on four-year apprenticeship earning £12,594.

It said that completing an apprenticeship can lead to jobs as fully fledged maintenance technicians and network technicians. There is also scope for an apprentice to develop into a front-line manager or regional manager.

As the east of England is one of the driest regions in the country, Anglian Water announced last summer that it is safeguarding water supplies with the construction of a £400m pipeline stretching from north Lincolnshire to Suffolk. This will include laying 500km of pipes to bring water from the north-east to Ipswich.

Along with recruiting in Norfolk and Suffolk, the water company is also looking to fill at total of 54 apprenticeship positions across Essex, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedford, Letchworth, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Grant Duller, network technician apprentice at Anglian Water, said: “I joined the apprenticeship scheme last year applying at the beginning of the year and haven’t looked back.

“Anglian Water apprentices are an important part of the business and I have felt incredibly valued. The company invest a lot in our training and development to help us gain valuable and practical skills as well as achieving a nationally recognised qualification. With the Level 3 Apprenticeship Standard I will gain it will give a great start to my career that will enable me to ultimately progress within Anglian Water.”

Those interested in applying for an apprenticeship will need to have GCSE Maths and English Grades 9-4 or equivalent/proof of enrolment onto maths and English functions skills level 2. Applications can be made through the Anglian Water website.