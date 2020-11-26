Published: 8:50 AM November 26, 2020

Owners of All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery announce 1,300 jobs to go. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

The owner of the All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery brands said it was facing a "challenging and highly uncertain" future.

Mitchells & Butlers swung into the red after full-year revenues plunged 34pc to £1.5 billion. Total sales since the end of September have fallen by 50.8pc due largely to the latest lockdown.

Phil Urban, chief executive of Mitchells, said: "Despite our best efforts to protect as many jobs as we can, we have had to make circa 1,300 redundancies following the end of the financial period.

"The reduced levels of activity and closure of a small number of our sites meant that we could no longer support these roles. The future will remain both challenging and highly uncertain."

he firm has an All Bar One in Norwich, Toby Carvery in Gorleston and a Harvester in Lowestoft, Suffolk. It said earlier this month that it was closing up to 20 of its venues.