Farm records fifth straight win at Christmas sheep show

Published: 11:30 AM December 18, 2020

Livestock judge Alan Peck (right) and Jimmy Denny from Alburgh Lamb, which won the top prize at Norwich Livestock Market's Christmas Fatstock Show - Credit: Beth Atkinson

History was made at Norwich Livestock Market when a farm won the "best pair of lambs" title at the Christmas show for a fifth straight year.

Alburgh Lamb from Harleston took the prize with a pair of quality Texel lambs weighing 47kg, which were sold for £165 each to local buyer Justin Russ-Andrews, who also bought the second-place reserve champions from Emma Germany for £145 each.

Market chairman Stephen Lutkin said: "Our thanks must go to all the local farmers who entered sheep for the show under which made it a complete success during these troubled times. We had over 20 pairs forward.

"Also further thanks needs to go out to our main sponsor Norfolk Liquid Feeds for their continued support of the show and to our judge Mr Alan Peck for doing a wonderful professional job."

Livestock auctioneer Tim Webster and Emma Germany, whose lambs were reserve champions at Norwich Livestock Market's Christmas Fatstock Show - Credit: Beth Atkinson

The prize for the best pair of lambs under 40kg went to Rosie Criddle, with Rory Smith in second place and Emma Germany in third.

Saturday's market also held Christmas shows for cattle and calves. For full results and prices see the Norwich Livestock Market website.

