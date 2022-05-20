News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norwich firm named Vodafone Business Champion 2022

person

Derin Clark

Published: 3:32 PM May 20, 2022
Akcela picking up the Vodafone Business Champion 2022 Award

Akcela picking up the Vodafone Business Champion 2022 Award - Credit: Akcela

A Norwich firm has been named the Vodafone Business Champion 2022 in recognition for being an "inspiration" to other businesses. 

Akcela, which provides support to East Anglian start-ups, received the award for "overcoming challenges in the past year" as well as being an "inspiration to others" and "encouraging the next generation of business owners". 

James Adams, managing director at Akcela, said: "To be recognised at a national level, with the calibre of other nominees, with the plethora of businesses throughout the UK, who have achieved so much to support the next generation of business owners through a pandemic and huge economic uncertainty, is truly an honour.”

The company, which is based on Pottergate in the city centre, has raised over £1m to support business start-ups in the east of England. 

Mr Adams added: "We have always been an action-orientated organisation, I hope that is clear from what we have achieved in the time we have been supporting businesses, including housing businesses that bought in over £1m of investment to the region in the past five months."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunde

Norfolk Weather

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks begin on the A11

Norfolk Highways

Fears over town gridlock due to years of A11 work

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
An aerial photograph of where Broadway Enterprise Park will be

Planning and Development

Green light for park and ride, drive throughs and offices near Norwich

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon