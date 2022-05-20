Norwich firm named Vodafone Business Champion 2022

A Norwich firm has been named the Vodafone Business Champion 2022 in recognition for being an "inspiration" to other businesses.

Akcela, which provides support to East Anglian start-ups, received the award for "overcoming challenges in the past year" as well as being an "inspiration to others" and "encouraging the next generation of business owners".

James Adams, managing director at Akcela, said: "To be recognised at a national level, with the calibre of other nominees, with the plethora of businesses throughout the UK, who have achieved so much to support the next generation of business owners through a pandemic and huge economic uncertainty, is truly an honour.”

The company, which is based on Pottergate in the city centre, has raised over £1m to support business start-ups in the east of England.

Mr Adams added: "We have always been an action-orientated organisation, I hope that is clear from what we have achieved in the time we have been supporting businesses, including housing businesses that bought in over £1m of investment to the region in the past five months."