News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Agricultural engineers win prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 12:06 PM April 28, 2022
Agricultural engineering company Agrimech has been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise

Agricultural engineering company Agrimech has been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise - Credit: Agrimech

An agricultural engineering company is celebrating a royal seal of approval after winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Agrimech, based at Three Holes near, Wisbech, close to the Norfolk / Cambridgeshire border, was one of a handful of winners across East Anglia, including six in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The company was praised for its outstanding progress in the international sales market.

Agrimech, which supplies weighing, sealing and packing machines for farming businesses, was founded in 2009 and only entered the export market in 2018, targeting North America.

Since then, the family-run business has seen overseas sales grow by more than 200pc, moving from 3.9pc of the company’s total sales to 13.4pc.

The firm's export success focused on the lucrative US potato industry, and over the next five years it hopes overseas sales will account for up to 40pc of its business.

Co-founder Belinda Smith said the award is "such a thrill for everyone on the Agrimech team”.

“The dedication and hard work that everyone has put in over the years to build up such a good reputation for quality machinery and excellent customer service has earned us awards before, but recognition like this, for our success on the global stage, takes things to another level altogether,” she said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
  2. 2 A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident
  3. 3 Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home
  1. 4 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
  2. 5 Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours
  3. 6 Drug dealer who made more than £230,000 to pay back just £4,600
  4. 7 'It's disgraceful' - Vandals trash toilets for fifth time since £23k refurb
  5. 8 9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
  6. 9 American military aircraft has in-flight emergency off coast
  7. 10 Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Darren Smith, the company's other co-founder, said lessons learned in the US are also proving beneficial closer to home, with the Agrimech trademark now registered in 28 countries across Europe.

“In 2018, we recognised that to prosper and progress, we needed to look at different markets for opportunities to build our brand name internationally and we felt it would help drive us to continue to innovate and introduce new products to our range,” he said.

As well as the prestige of winning the award, Agrimech will join 224 other winners in being invited to a Buckingham Palace reception in July, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

Entries are now open for the annual Suffolk Business Awards, organised and hosted by Archant, publisher of the East Anglian Daily Times and Eastern Daily Press. For more information and to enter, see www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk/


Farming
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Ruth Davies was a victim of abuse on the train for having noisy children

Opinion

OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
Burnham Market

Cost of Living

How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers

Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Wherry Hotel

New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

person