Q&A: Everything you need to know about booking a holiday

Published: 9:45 AM May 17, 2021

Martyn James of Resolver on what you need to know about the new travel rules - Credit: Resolver/PA

Many British citizens will be angling to hop on a plane to sunnier climes with the 'Stay in the UK' rule now lifted by the government.

But just because holidaymakers can fly, does not mean they necessarily should, say travel agents.

Better - and more certain deals - can be found if tourists didn't rush on the first flights out of the country.

Here's what you need to know about booking a holiday, and what to establish before you fork out.

Should I book?

You may also want to watch:

Customers were advised to wait at least a month before hopping on a plane.

Nick Lee of Broadland Travel Worldchoice said: "If a customer calls me and says they want to be in Portugal this month I strongly advise them to hold off until June. We saw how quickly things changed last year and June gives us more certainty.

"I priced up a Portugal holiday for a family and it came to £3,000. With the deals and the greater availability of accommodation coming in from June they'd pay half the price if they held off."

Where should I go?

Overwhelmingly agents are recommending Greece as a destination.

Mr Lee said: "By June I suspect we'll also see Greece on the green list, which is where I think we'll see much better deals."

Rebecca England of Attleborough Travel said: "I think Greece will be incredibly busy. Usually you'd expect Turkey to be on that cheaper end of the spectrum but with that being a red-listed country I think there will be a lot of uncertainty travelling there."

Can I get a refund?

Martyn James of complains company Resolver said: "If you spot a holiday you like the look of, you need to check with the business before you book. Firstly, make sure you can actually contact them if something goes wrong.

"Ask if you’ll get a refund, if you can move the holiday forward and if you get vouchers, how long do they last for and can you cash them in."

Do I need to quarantine?

For green countries the rules require you to take a test when entering and leaving. For amber countries you are required to quarantine at home for ten days. For red countries you must check into a quarantine hotel.

Mr James added: "Countries can go on and off the green, amber and red lists quickly. The Government has said we’ll get advance warnings, but bear in mind you could easily be away when a country goes on to a list where quarantine is required.

"If it’s a red list, you’ll need to book an official quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 per person (including the testing costs), £650 for children over 12 and £325 for children between five and 12 years old."

How much do tests cost?

Travellers cannot use free NHS tests ahead of their holiday. They must use a PCR test which has an average price of £120.

However Collinson, which offers onsite testing at Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, and Stansted airports, will cut PCR and lateral flow antigen test prices to £66 and £32.

You can also buy tests from Boots at £65 per person.