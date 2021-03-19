Published: 7:00 AM March 19, 2021

Adam Frisby, from Great Yarmouth, celebrates as his fashion firm In the Style, which he started from his bedroom in 2013, floats on the stock market valued at £105m. - Credit: Supplied

A 33-year-old fashion boss from Norfolk made an emotional tribute to his late grandmother after seeing his £105m firm float on the stock exchange.

Adam Frisby celebrates seeing the firm he started from his bedroom back in 2013 float on the stock exchange valued at £105m. - Credit: Supplied

Adam Frisby, founder and chief executive of clothing firm In the Style left school with no qualifications.

He started out buying six dresses for £1,000 in his bedroom in Great Yarmouth eight years ago - and sold them on for a profit.

Adam Frisby, founder of In The Style with reality TV star Billie Faiers. - Credit: In The Style

Now he's heading up a global enterprise built on selling fashion promoted by stars of TV and influencers.

Former EastEnders' actress Jacqueline Jossa has her own range as well as reality stars Billie Faiers and Binky Felstead, and influencers Saffron Barker and Lorna Luxe.

You may also want to watch:

His concept was to sell sensibly-priced women's fashion, with ranges modelled by personalities in selfie-style, Instagram photos taken in and around their own homes.

Mr Frisby said his motivation had been to make his grandmother, who passed away last year, proud. But even though he is now the boss of a huge firm he still visits his grandfather, who lives in Great Yarmouth, as often as possible.

"I remember having a conversation with my nan before she passed away," Mr Frisby said. "Making her proud was my plan and I really hope she’ll be looking down feeling that.

"All I ever wanted was to be able to look after the people I love and I promised my nan that’s what I would do."

Adam Frisby, celebrating success with In the Style. - Credit: Supplied

Despite being a multi-millionaire, Mr Frisby said he really didn't live that kind of lifestyle.

"I never forget my roots and I never have been materialistic, I've bought a house for myself on the outskirts of Manchester but the past seven years have been so intense, I'm always working."

Mr Frisby went to what is now Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston but left school aged 15 and worked in Burger King.

"I remember for so many years feeling so lost about what I was going to do with my life. I had no confidence.

"One afternoon after being made redundant, with under £1,000 in my account I decided to go for it. I live and breathe In The Style and it’s my whole life."

Adam Frisby sees his firm on a billboard. - Credit: Supplied



