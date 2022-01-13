12 great local businesses to try in Norfolk and Waveney this year

What are your favourite local businesses in Norfolk and Waveney? - Credit: Archant

The region is filled with many wonderful local businesses - from chocolatiers to plant stores.

We asked our readers to recommend a Norfolk and Waveney firm for people to visit in 2022 and received hundreds of suggestions.

Here are 12 of the recommended businesses to visit in Norfolk and Waveney this year.

1. Artisan Chocolates by Saffire

Where? 3 The Royal Arcade, Norwich NR2 1NQ

Opening Hours: 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm on Saturdays

Run by Angela Ruthven since 2004, this Norwich chocolate shop describes itself as the city's "go-to place for luxury chocolate".

The store offers truffles, bars and novelty chocolates all made by hand.

2. Great Eastern Models

Where? 199 Plumstead Rd, Norwich NR1 4AB

Opening hours: 9.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday

This fantastic model railway shop in Norwich has everything a train enthusiast could wish for.

The store specialises in OO and N gauge trains, with a wide range of stock from detailed models to toy trains.

3. Hair and Beauty By Gemma

Where? 15 Tonning St, Lowestoft NR32 2AL

Opening hours: 9.30am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.

This hair and beauty salon in Lowestoft prides itself on being "friendly and welcoming" and offers a wide variety of treatments including hair colouring and extensions.

One of the reviews on its Facebook page describes the staff as the "kindest bunch of ladies".

4. Westover Veterinary Centre

Where? Hornbeam Business Park, North Walsham NR28 0FX

Opening hours: 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays

This North Walsham veterinary practice, which has been in business in Norfolk for more than 120 years, provides care for just about any animal imaginable.

It is rated as a "GOLD Cat Friendly Clinic" and has been praised for its environmental work.

5. Harris and James Chocolate

Where? 35 High Street, Sheringham NR26 8DS

Opening hours: 10am until 4.30pm

Based in the heart of Sheringham, this chocolate and dessert shop is perfect for picking up a treat on the way to the beach.

The shop offers truffles, cakes, chocolate and gelato alongside a wide variety of other desserts.

6. Glamp and Tipple

Where? 18 New Road, Attleborough NR17 2BJ

Opening hours: 24/7

Attleborough might not be your first choice for a holiday, but this luxury glamping site might just be able to change that opinion.

The site offers furnished tents, hot tubs and a wide variety of drinks as well as being able to cater for birthdays, anniversaries and baby showers among other events.

7. Darlings Darlings Cat Lounge

Where? 57a Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EJ

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10am until 4pm

This retro-themed cat-friendly cafe in the heart of Great Yarmouth is the perfect place to meet some new furry friends and enjoy a warm drink.

It is the only cat cafe in the world with trained therapy cats and puts its felines first to ensure even the animals are having a good time.

8. Leslie Terrance

Where? 128c Magdalen Road, Norwich NR3 4AN

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm.

This plant shop and café in Norwich features a huge selection of house plants, cacti and potted plants along with homeware and gifts.

Its café also allows customers to sit among the foliage and enjoy a hot drink, toastie, sandwich or soup.

9. Little Norfolk Farm

Where? Oaklands, Sandy Ln, Horsford, Norwich NR10 3FB

Opening hours: 9am to 12pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am until 2pm on weekends

This small Horsford farm as attracted dozens of loyal customers for its well-stocked farm shop.

The shop contains a wide range of produce made at the farm including eggs, meat, vegetables and more.

10. Thorpe Plant Centre

Where? 191A Plumstead Rd E, Norwich NR7 9LW

Opening hours: 8.30am to 5.30pm every day

Perhaps best known for allowing customers to jump through its Christmas tree machine during the festive period, Thorpe Plant Centre has been providing people with all their plant related goods for more than 25 years.

The business says it prides itself on "friendly service and competitive prices".

11. Give It Some Beans

Where? Dereham Road, Mattishall, Dereham NR20 3NU

Opening hours: 24/7

This Mattishall-based coffee roastery founded by husband and wife team, Sean and Jo Arnoup, has been making coffee since 2017.

The company provides coffee for a number of coffee shops and retail stores across the country.

12. Harry's Soul Train

Where? The Whalebone, 144 Magdalen Rd, Norwich NR3 4BA

Opening hours: 5pm until 9pm Monday to Saturday

Based outside The Whalebone pub in Norwich, this food stall offers tacos, wings, falafel, and smashed burgers alongside an array of sides.

It can also be found outside The Fat Cat in West End Street in Norwich.