12 great local businesses to try in Norfolk and Waveney this year
- Credit: Archant
The region is filled with many wonderful local businesses - from chocolatiers to plant stores.
We asked our readers to recommend a Norfolk and Waveney firm for people to visit in 2022 and received hundreds of suggestions.
Here are 12 of the recommended businesses to visit in Norfolk and Waveney this year.
1. Artisan Chocolates by Saffire
Where? 3 The Royal Arcade, Norwich NR2 1NQ
Opening Hours: 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm on Saturdays
Run by Angela Ruthven since 2004, this Norwich chocolate shop describes itself as the city's "go-to place for luxury chocolate".
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
- 3 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- 4 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 5 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
- 6 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
- 7 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
- 8 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
- 9 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
- 10 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
The store offers truffles, bars and novelty chocolates all made by hand.
2. Great Eastern Models
Where? 199 Plumstead Rd, Norwich NR1 4AB
Opening hours: 9.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday
This fantastic model railway shop in Norwich has everything a train enthusiast could wish for.
The store specialises in OO and N gauge trains, with a wide range of stock from detailed models to toy trains.
3. Hair and Beauty By Gemma
Where? 15 Tonning St, Lowestoft NR32 2AL
Opening hours: 9.30am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.
This hair and beauty salon in Lowestoft prides itself on being "friendly and welcoming" and offers a wide variety of treatments including hair colouring and extensions.
One of the reviews on its Facebook page describes the staff as the "kindest bunch of ladies".
4. Westover Veterinary Centre
Where? Hornbeam Business Park, North Walsham NR28 0FX
Opening hours: 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays
This North Walsham veterinary practice, which has been in business in Norfolk for more than 120 years, provides care for just about any animal imaginable.
It is rated as a "GOLD Cat Friendly Clinic" and has been praised for its environmental work.
5. Harris and James Chocolate
Where? 35 High Street, Sheringham NR26 8DS
Opening hours: 10am until 4.30pm
Based in the heart of Sheringham, this chocolate and dessert shop is perfect for picking up a treat on the way to the beach.
The shop offers truffles, cakes, chocolate and gelato alongside a wide variety of other desserts.
6. Glamp and Tipple
Where? 18 New Road, Attleborough NR17 2BJ
Opening hours: 24/7
Attleborough might not be your first choice for a holiday, but this luxury glamping site might just be able to change that opinion.
The site offers furnished tents, hot tubs and a wide variety of drinks as well as being able to cater for birthdays, anniversaries and baby showers among other events.
7. Darlings Darlings Cat Lounge
Where? 57a Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EJ
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10am until 4pm
This retro-themed cat-friendly cafe in the heart of Great Yarmouth is the perfect place to meet some new furry friends and enjoy a warm drink.
It is the only cat cafe in the world with trained therapy cats and puts its felines first to ensure even the animals are having a good time.
8. Leslie Terrance
Where? 128c Magdalen Road, Norwich NR3 4AN
Opening hours: 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm.
This plant shop and café in Norwich features a huge selection of house plants, cacti and potted plants along with homeware and gifts.
Its café also allows customers to sit among the foliage and enjoy a hot drink, toastie, sandwich or soup.
9. Little Norfolk Farm
Where? Oaklands, Sandy Ln, Horsford, Norwich NR10 3FB
Opening hours: 9am to 12pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am until 2pm on weekends
This small Horsford farm as attracted dozens of loyal customers for its well-stocked farm shop.
The shop contains a wide range of produce made at the farm including eggs, meat, vegetables and more.
10. Thorpe Plant Centre
Where? 191A Plumstead Rd E, Norwich NR7 9LW
Opening hours: 8.30am to 5.30pm every day
Perhaps best known for allowing customers to jump through its Christmas tree machine during the festive period, Thorpe Plant Centre has been providing people with all their plant related goods for more than 25 years.
The business says it prides itself on "friendly service and competitive prices".
11. Give It Some Beans
Where? Dereham Road, Mattishall, Dereham NR20 3NU
Opening hours: 24/7
This Mattishall-based coffee roastery founded by husband and wife team, Sean and Jo Arnoup, has been making coffee since 2017.
The company provides coffee for a number of coffee shops and retail stores across the country.
12. Harry's Soul Train
Where? The Whalebone, 144 Magdalen Rd, Norwich NR3 4BA
Opening hours: 5pm until 9pm Monday to Saturday
Based outside The Whalebone pub in Norwich, this food stall offers tacos, wings, falafel, and smashed burgers alongside an array of sides.
It can also be found outside The Fat Cat in West End Street in Norwich.