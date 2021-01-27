Published: 6:30 AM January 27, 2021

007 look-a-like Steve Wright has hit a snag with playing Bond because the new movie keeps getting delayed. - Credit: Steve Wright

A Norfolk James Bond look-alike is fed up with the 'Quantum of Solace' the latest movie's delay means for him.

Daniel Craig as 007. - Credit: Eon Productions/PA Wire

That's because Steve Wright, 52, is seeing a host of glamorous jobs lined up for him to help promote the new film's release cancelled.

All he can do is wait. Steve Wright has seen jobs cancelled as 007 because of the latest movie's delay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

His disappointment comes as the latest Bond film No Time to Die was put on ice yet again, the third time in 10 months, because of Covid, after it originally was scheduled to premiere last April.

While it's a frustration for avid Bond fans, for Mr Wright, who's made a career out of appearing as the tuxedo-clad secret agent, it's particularly annoying.

He was booked to appear at a nightclub in Monaco as well as red carpet events in London to publicise the film.

"I'll have a zimmer frame by the time the movie comes out," he joked. "The problem is I understand it needs to come out in the cinema, Bond films always look better on the big screen."

Steve Wright in character as James Bond. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Wright, from Hellesdon, first started working as a look-alike in 2007.

His ex-wife thought he looked like Daniel Craig when they both went to see Casino Royale. Mr Wright made contact with the casting director, joined an agency and before long was getting work as 007's stand in.

"My best job was when I was flown to South Africa for eight days to make a TV ad for an insurance firm," he said. "But within three weeks of it coming out, it was banned over copyright issues because they said I looked too much like Daniel Craig."

Steve Wright in character as 007. - Credit: Denise Bradley

At first, Mr Wright bought himself a Burton dinner jacket, but after the jobs came in was able to afford one costing more than £700.

He's also learned to cope with all the attention. "I remember my first job having to go into a room of 600 people and pretend I was Bond. I was schmoozing the ladies and one told me: 'My husband is here and is likely to punch you in the face' so I've crafted my act."

He's actually appeared in a Bond film too, as an MI5 agent in Quantum of Solace, meeting Dame Judi Dench and Craig himself.

Steve Wright as himself, when not playing Bond. - Credit: Steve Wright

And when not shooting pretend bullets, Mr Wright shoots through a camera lens, running his own commercial photography business.















