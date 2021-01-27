'We've been expecting you for ages Mr Bond' - Look-alike's movie woes
- Credit: Steve Wright
A Norfolk James Bond look-alike is fed up with the 'Quantum of Solace' the latest movie's delay means for him.
That's because Steve Wright, 52, is seeing a host of glamorous jobs lined up for him to help promote the new film's release cancelled.
His disappointment comes as the latest Bond film No Time to Die was put on ice yet again, the third time in 10 months, because of Covid, after it originally was scheduled to premiere last April.
While it's a frustration for avid Bond fans, for Mr Wright, who's made a career out of appearing as the tuxedo-clad secret agent, it's particularly annoying.
He was booked to appear at a nightclub in Monaco as well as red carpet events in London to publicise the film.
You may also want to watch:
"I'll have a zimmer frame by the time the movie comes out," he joked. "The problem is I understand it needs to come out in the cinema, Bond films always look better on the big screen."
Mr Wright, from Hellesdon, first started working as a look-alike in 2007.
Most Read
- 1 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
- 2 Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000
- 3 Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'
- 4 Giant Victorian underground reservoir marks supplying city for 150 years
- 5 Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'
- 6 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
- 7 Homes plan to be revealed for former infant school
- 8 First look at five new homes released for sale at popular site in Taverham
- 9 Former village pub for sale as home
- 10 Norwich City star tipped to reject move to Tottenham
His ex-wife thought he looked like Daniel Craig when they both went to see Casino Royale. Mr Wright made contact with the casting director, joined an agency and before long was getting work as 007's stand in.
"My best job was when I was flown to South Africa for eight days to make a TV ad for an insurance firm," he said. "But within three weeks of it coming out, it was banned over copyright issues because they said I looked too much like Daniel Craig."
At first, Mr Wright bought himself a Burton dinner jacket, but after the jobs came in was able to afford one costing more than £700.
He's also learned to cope with all the attention. "I remember my first job having to go into a room of 600 people and pretend I was Bond. I was schmoozing the ladies and one told me: 'My husband is here and is likely to punch you in the face' so I've crafted my act."
He's actually appeared in a Bond film too, as an MI5 agent in Quantum of Solace, meeting Dame Judi Dench and Craig himself.
And when not shooting pretend bullets, Mr Wright shoots through a camera lens, running his own commercial photography business.