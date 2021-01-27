News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

'We've been expecting you for ages Mr Bond' - Look-alike's movie woes

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:30 AM January 27, 2021   
man lookalike as 007

007 look-a-like Steve Wright has hit a snag with playing Bond because the new movie keeps getting delayed. - Credit: Steve Wright

A Norfolk James Bond look-alike is fed up with the 'Quantum of Solace' the latest movie's delay means for him.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Undated handout file photo issued by EON Productions of Daniel Craig as James B

Daniel Craig as 007. - Credit: Eon Productions/PA Wire

That's because Steve Wright, 52, is seeing a host of glamorous jobs lined up for him to help promote the new film's release cancelled.

man playing James Bond

All he can do is wait. Steve Wright has seen jobs cancelled as 007 because of the latest movie's delay. - Credit: Denise Bradley

His disappointment comes as the latest Bond film No Time to Die was put on ice yet again, the third time in 10 months, because of Covid, after it originally was scheduled to premiere last April.

While it's a frustration for avid Bond fans, for Mr Wright, who's made a career out of appearing as the tuxedo-clad secret agent, it's particularly annoying.

He was booked to appear at a nightclub in Monaco as well as red carpet events in London to publicise the film. 

You may also want to watch:

"I'll have a zimmer frame by the time the movie comes out," he joked. "The problem is I understand it needs to come out in the cinema, Bond films always look better on the big screen."

man playing Bond

Steve Wright in character as James Bond. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Wright, from Hellesdon, first started working as a look-alike in 2007.

Most Read

  1. 1 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
  2. 2 Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000
  3. 3 Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'
  1. 4 Giant Victorian underground reservoir marks supplying city for 150 years
  2. 5 Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'
  3. 6 The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began
  4. 7 Homes plan to be revealed for former infant school
  5. 8 First look at five new homes released for sale at popular site in Taverham
  6. 9 Former village pub for sale as home
  7. 10 Norwich City star tipped to reject move to Tottenham

His ex-wife thought he looked like Daniel Craig when they both went to see Casino Royale. Mr Wright made contact with the casting director, joined an agency and before long was getting work as 007's stand in.

"My best job was when I was flown to South Africa for eight days to make a TV ad for an insurance firm," he said. "But within three weeks of it coming out, it was banned over copyright issues because they said I looked too much like Daniel Craig." 

man acting as James Bond

Steve Wright in character as 007. - Credit: Denise Bradley

At first, Mr Wright bought himself a Burton dinner jacket, but after the jobs came in was able to afford one costing more than £700. 

He's also learned to cope with all the attention. "I remember my first job having to go into a room of 600 people and pretend I was Bond. I was schmoozing the ladies and one told me: 'My husband is here and is likely to punch you in the face' so I've crafted my act."

He's actually appeared in a Bond film too, as an MI5 agent in Quantum of Solace, meeting Dame Judi Dench and Craig himself.

man with pint Guinness

Steve Wright as himself, when not playing Bond. - Credit: Steve Wright

And when not shooting pretend bullets, Mr Wright shoots through a camera lens, running his own commercial photography business.





Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

Boxing

Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Police

Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus