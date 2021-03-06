News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Anger at new plans for landmark Victorian hotel

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:00 AM March 6, 2021   
A CGI image of how the former Burlington Hotel could look, with the 'modern' extension on the right. 

A CGI image of how the former Burlington Hotel could look, with the 'modern' extension on the right.

Concerns have been raised over the conversion of an 'iconic' former hotel into luxury flats, one with a price tag of £1 million.

But Norwich-based developers Estateducation said it needed to amend the plans for the former Burlington Hotel in Sheringham because the originally-approved scheme was not practical. 

The amendment relates to a modern-style extension to the western end of the building, which dates to 1899. 

Sheringham Town Council has objected to the amendment over fears it would "detract from the originally approved designs" and harm the Sheringham Conservation Area, although the building itself is not listed.     

Estateducation bought the building November 2018, after approval for the project, including the modern extension, was originally given several years before.

The firm's owner, Ben James Smith, said their alterations looked very similar to what had already been approved.

He said: "These amendments are needed because the architect that originally designed the crayon, approved drawings didn't take into account how the design would be built.

"Hence construction related reasons is why the [current] Section 73 application has been submitted to make the scheme work, as close to the approved drawings as possible."

Flashback to 2014 when plans were lodged to refurbish the Burlington Hotel. Architect Bernard Smith,

Flashback to 2014 when plans were lodged to refurbish the Burlington Hotel. Architect Bernard Smith, left, and former owner Steve McDermot with a model of how the building could have been transformed.

Around half of the apartments in the building, which start from £295,000, have already been reserved, but a two-storey four-bedroom penthouse is still on the market for £1 million.

North Norfolk District Council's development committee is due to consider the amendment application at a meeting on March 11. 

A report prepared by by council officers ahead of the meeting recommends the amendment be refused, stating: "The quality of the design of the approved scheme would be materially diminished to the significant detriment of the character and quality of the area."

The Burlington Hotel in days gone by. Pic: Archant library

The Burlington Hotel in its heyday. The building was originally opened as 'Burlington Apartments' 1899 but had become a hotel by 1904.

The town council's objection says: "The proposed changes are largely of a technical nature - some engineering technical and some planning technical. [The town council] is disappointed that the integrity of the originally approved design has been compromised by the extension structure proposed for the north elevation having been sited forward."

The vacant building was last in use in December 2015.



