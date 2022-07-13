Industrial unit left gutted by blaze with '15ft high flames'

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An industrial unit has been left gutted in a large blaze which saw 75 firefighters called to tackle it.

Crews were called to the fire in Fengate Drove in Weeting, near Brandon, at about 2pm today, where large plumes of smoke could be seen from Stoke Ferry and Wereham 10 miles away.

The fire also spread to number of other buildings from the one where the fire started, which contained building materials.

Buildings can be seen gutted to their frames at the scene.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, firefighters say they have achieved their main aim of preventing the fire from spreading to the Harvest Centre church next door from the building which is on fire.

Incident commander, Paul Seaman said: "From Norfolk and Suffolk we have 75 personnel on site, including specialist appliances like an aerial ladder platform and some of those will remain at the scene for a number of hours.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. Paul Seaman- Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service Head of Response. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"When the first crews turned up there was a significantly developing fire involving about 50pc of the site."

They added there was now no wider risk to the public adding they expect to scale down efforts in the next few hours.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police were also called to the scene to assist fire crews along with UK Power Networks who checked the scene was safe and an ambulance team was also on standby but not used.

A man who works at the industrial estate, but did not want to be named, said: "There are so many people standing around watching, everyone in the area has got out of their cars.

The fire is believed to be in an industrial unit in Fengate Drove - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"The flames are 15ft high."

Those who were in the area at the time said it sounded like fireworks, with one person remarking they thought it was the Weeting Steam Rally at first.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Conor Jordan, who is visiting his mum in the area, said: “We heard what sounded like fireworks and the dogs were barking going mad, we came outside and saw the smoke and a massive explosion and smoke.

“It’s just shock really, everyone is really close here. There’s disbelief really nothing ever like this happens.”

Smoke billows from the building near Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another woman, who lives in the area and wished to remain anonymous, added: “Initially I heard some bangs and thought it was the steam rally but it’d going on too long."

Fengate Drove has been closed while emergency services attend the incident - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Fire crews will remain on the scene overnight.