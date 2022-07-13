News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Industrial unit left gutted by blaze with '15ft high flames'

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:48 PM July 13, 2022
Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An industrial unit has been left gutted in a large blaze which saw 75 firefighters called to tackle it.

Crews were called to the fire in Fengate Drove in Weeting, near Brandon, at about 2pm today, where large plumes of smoke could be seen from Stoke Ferry and Wereham 10 miles away.

The fire also spread to number of other buildings from the one where the fire started, which contained building materials.

Buildings can be seen gutted to their frames at the scene.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, firefighters say they have achieved their main aim of preventing the fire from spreading to the Harvest Centre church next door from the building which is on fire.

Incident commander, Paul Seaman said: "From Norfolk and Suffolk we have 75 personnel on site, including specialist appliances like an aerial ladder platform and some of those will remain at the scene for a number of hours.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. 25 appliances are curren

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. Paul Seaman- Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service Head of Response. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"When the first crews turned up there was a significantly developing fire involving about 50pc of the site."

They added there was now no wider risk to the public adding they expect to scale down efforts in the next few hours.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk
  2. 2 I'm trying to preserve the village - not destroy it
  3. 3 Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers
  1. 4 Michael Bublé fans complain of traffic 'chaos' at Blickling
  2. 5 WATCH: Firefighters battle huge blaze on north Norfolk coast
  3. 6 Three tractor GPS units and screens worth £40,000 stolen in Norfolk village
  4. 7 'Flames 15ft high' seen as 75 firefighters tackle industrial unit blaze
  5. 8 Warning as photo reveals destruction caused by fire in Norfolk wood
  6. 9 'It's heartbreaking' - Another charity dinosaur vandalised in city centre
  7. 10 Pub reopens with new owners following £200,000 refurb and locals love it

No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. 25 appliances are curren

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police were also called to the scene to assist fire crews along with UK Power Networks who checked the scene was safe and an ambulance team was also on standby but not used.

A man who works at the industrial estate, but did not want to be named, said: "There are so many people standing around watching, everyone in the area has got out of their cars.

The fire is believed to be in an industrial unit in Fengate Drove 

The fire is believed to be in an industrial unit in Fengate Drove - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"The flames are 15ft high."

Those who were in the area at the time said it sounded like fireworks, with one person remarking they thought it was the Weeting Steam Rally at first.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon.

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at a commercial building in Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Conor Jordan, who is visiting his mum in the area, said: “We heard what sounded like fireworks and the dogs were barking going mad, we came outside and saw the smoke and a massive explosion and smoke. 

“It’s just shock really, everyone is really close here. There’s disbelief really nothing ever like this happens.”

Smoke billows from the building near Brandon.

Smoke billows from the building near Brandon. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another woman, who lives in the area and wished to remain anonymous, added: “Initially I heard some bangs and thought it was the steam rally but it’d going on too long."

Fengate Drove has been closed while emergency services attend the incident

Fengate Drove has been closed while emergency services attend the incident - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Fire crews will remain on the scene overnight.

Brandon News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Little girl and boy playing with garden water slide

Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon