News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

'Flames 15ft high' seen as fire breaks out at industrial unit

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:47 PM July 13, 2022
Updated: 3:23 PM July 13, 2022
A number of fire crews have been called to a fire in Brandon

A number of fire crews have been called to a fire in Brandon - Credit: Mephisto Pheles

More than a dozen fire crews have been called to a large blaze at an industrial unit in Weeting near Brandon.

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze in Fengate Drove after being called just before 2pm today (July 13).

Large plumes of smoke can be seen above the town.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "We are assisting fire on the scene and we have closed the top end of the road."

A man who works at the industrial estate, but did not want to be named, said the "smoke is jet black".

He said: "There are so many people standing around watching, everyone in the area has got out of their cars.

"The flames are 15ft high."

Most Read

  1. 1 5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk
  2. 2 WATCH: Firefighters battle huge blaze on north Norfolk coast
  3. 3 I'm trying to preserve the village - not destroy it
  1. 4 Michael Bublé fans complain of traffic 'chaos' at Blickling
  2. 5 Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers
  3. 6 Three tractor GPS units and screens worth £40,000 stolen in Norfolk village
  4. 7 Warning as photo reveals destruction caused by fire in Norfolk wood
  5. 8 Drug dealer found in possession of £16,000 of cocaine jailed
  6. 9 Supermoon to be 'easy to spot' over Norfolk this week
  7. 10 Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Appliances from Thetford, Beccles, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon and Newmarket are currently at the scene.

The full extent of the incident is not yet known and it is unsure if anyone has been injured at this stage.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment. 

More to follow.

Norfolk Live News
Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon