'Flames 15ft high' seen as fire breaks out at industrial unit

Breaking

A number of fire crews have been called to a fire in Brandon - Credit: Mephisto Pheles

More than a dozen fire crews have been called to a large blaze at an industrial unit in Weeting near Brandon.

Firefighters are currently tackling the blaze in Fengate Drove after being called just before 2pm today (July 13).

Large plumes of smoke can be seen above the town.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "We are assisting fire on the scene and we have closed the top end of the road."

A man who works at the industrial estate, but did not want to be named, said the "smoke is jet black".

He said: "There are so many people standing around watching, everyone in the area has got out of their cars.

"The flames are 15ft high."

Appliances from Thetford, Beccles, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon and Newmarket are currently at the scene.

The full extent of the incident is not yet known and it is unsure if anyone has been injured at this stage.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.

More to follow.