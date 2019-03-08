Search

Reports of building fire at Riverside in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:43 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 26 July 2019

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

James Randle

A fire has reportedly broken out in a building at a busy leisure complex in Norwich.

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Riverside area at 12.14pm on Friday to reports of a fire in a commercial building.

The building in question is believed to be the Fatso's restaurant or the 24/7 Fitness Norwich gym.

The complex, which also includes the Odeon cinema, TGI Friday, Frankie and Benny's, The Queen of Iceni and the Gravity trampoline park, has reportedly been evacuated.

Police officers were also called to the scene.

More to follow.

