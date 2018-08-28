Search

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

PUBLISHED: 16:48 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 31 January 2019

Artorios in Norwich has closed

A 1920s style American diner is set to open in the former home of Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside.

Fatso’s, which is also owned by Anglia Restaurants, is coming to the complex on the week commencing February 11 and specialises in burgers, steaks and grills.

The family-friendly Norfolk chain already has a restaurant in Salhouse Road in Sprowston and previously had a branch in King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Fatso’s are currently recruiting for waiting staff and chefs online, both full and part-time, and the advert says that all staff must be available to work on Norwich City match days at Carrow Road.

Kelly Taylor, marketing manager for Anglia Restaurants, said: “We’re very excited to bring Fatso’s to Riverside.

Fatso's food

“We are a local company that has been established for 25 years and this is a really exciting opportunity.

“There is something for everyone and we have been working hard on lots of exciting new dishes.

We were very sad to close Artorio’s but we are thankful to all our loyal customers.”

Despite the majority of restaurants at Riverside being national chains, Kelly still thinks it can succeed as “people in Norwich like supporting local businesses.”

Fatso's American Grill on Salhouse Road, Norwich has reopened after a refurbishment.

READ MORE: Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

A spokesman for Artorio’s Mediterranean Grill announced its closure on Facebook on January 22 after metal sheeting was erected around the restaurant.

Reacting to the news, Joanne Cole wrote: “That is a real shame, such a lovely place to go and delicious food.

“If you open up somewhere else, let us know.”

Lorraine Andrews added: “Sad, one of my favourite restaurants, many lovely meals in there.”

Anglia Restaurants also own Castle Carvery which has four branches across Norfolk including Salhouse Road in Sprowston and the Clocktower in Jarrold Way, Bowthorpe.

