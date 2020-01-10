Broken down lorry causing lengthy tailbacks on A47

A broken down lorry is causing heavy delays on the A47 at Hockering. Archive photograph by Graham Corney

A broken down lorry is causing lengthy delays for motorists using the A47 this morning.

At around 10.15am, Norfolk Constabulary was alerted to a broken down heavy goods vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the road at Hockering.

With the breakdown happening on one of the single carriageway sections of the main road, the blockage is causing heavy delays to motorists travelling through the area.

A police spokesman posting on Twitter has said the vehicle is currently waiting to be recovered and has advised commuters to avoid the area where possible.

It comes after a two vehicle crash on the A11 near the Thickthorn Roundabout saw heavy delays for morning commuters elsewhere in the county.

