Heavy rush hour delays following two car crash on A11

Rush hour commuters are facing heavy delays this morning following a two vehicle crash on the A11.

At 7.49am, emergency services were called to A11 Thickthorn Roundabout to reports of a crash between two cars - a black BMW and a white Ford.

Police and paramedics are now at the scene of the crash, which happened on the southbound carriageway heading towards Wymondham.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said that traffic is now moving slowly through the area, with congestion building up in both directions as a result of the crash.

No information is available at this time with regards to any injuries suffered by the motorists involved.

As of 8.11am recovery for the vehicles was on its way to the scene.

For the latest updates on the roads, visit our live traffic map.