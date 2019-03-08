Search

Britain's Got Talent auditions to be held in Norwich next month

PUBLISHED: 00:06 26 September 2019

Britains Got Talent auditions are set to be held in Norwich next month. Pictured, Colin Thackery, Norfolk's Chelsea Pensioner and Britain's Got Talent star. Photo: ITV

Britains Got Talent auditions are set to be held in Norwich next month. Pictured, Colin Thackery, Norfolk's Chelsea Pensioner and Britain's Got Talent star. Photo: ITV

ITV

Auditions for one of the UK's top TV talent shows are set to land in Norwich next month, as Britain's Got Talent heads to the city.

Auditions for one of the UK's top TV talent shows are set to land in Norwich next month, as Britain's Got Talent heads to the city. Photo: ITV

The 14th series of the popular competition launched the career of singer Susan Boyle and saw Norwich veteran Colin Thackeray become the show's oldest ever winner earlier this year.

Former winners dance troupe Diversity are about to embark on their 10 year anniversary tour Born Ready, while multi-platinum selling artist Paul Potts has sold six million records worldwide.

And now the search is on to find the UK's top talent for a brand-new series of the BAFTA award winning programme.

The auditions in Norwich will take place on Saturday, October 19 at City College, from 11am to 5pm - with all potential hopefuls asked to come down on the day for their chance to wow the show's team.

Any successful acts, from magicians, comedians and drag acts to singers, acrobats and animal stars, will then compete for place at the auditions in 2020.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: "Britain's Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK.

"Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner and proving the point - whatever age you are, or what talent you have, anything is possible.

"Whether you're an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet - we can't wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020.

"Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

"So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you."

And series 13 winner Colin Thackery said: "Since winning Britain's Got Talent my life has been turned upside down.

"I have signed a record deal, recorded an album and am in the process of writing a book.

"I have met so many wonderful people since auditioning, received so many kind messages and have lost count how many times people have taken my photograph.

"Signing up to BGT was one of the best decisions I ever made."

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all hopefuls need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress the producers.

- For more information on how to apply, visit the ITV talent show website.

