Norwich BGT winner Colin Thackery signs record deal

Colin Thackery at Decca Records Credit: Chris O'Donovan CHRIS O'DONOVAN

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery is saluting to success after becoming the old singer ever to sign a record deal after winning Britain's Got Talent.

Colin Thackery signs record deal with Decca (C) CHRIS O'DONOVAN Colin Thackery signs record deal with Decca (C) CHRIS O'DONOVAN

Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery, who previously lived in Thorpe St Andrew, has made history and signed his first record deal with Decca Records aged 89.

He signed the deal on the roof the Decca Records' London Headquarters in King's Cross on Wednesday wearing his distinctive red uniform.

Mr Thackery said: "This is indeed a surprise and an honour and completely unexpected, I would like to thank my family for their continued support and to the crew of Britain's Got Talent for looking after me."

Mr Thackery will be managed by Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE and his debut album will be released on August 30 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War on September 3.

Rebecca Allen, President of Decca Records, said: "It feels so incredibly fitting that Colin should sign to Decca in its 90th Anniversary year.

"He's a unique artist and we are extremely proud to welcome him into our family."

Mr Thackery, who is a Korean War veteran, wowed judges in the final with his rendition of Love Changes Everything alongside fellow Chelsea Pensioners.

He was awarded £250,000 prize money, with plans to donate some to charity, and he has secured a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Colin Thackery signs a new record contract with Decca (C) CHRIS_ODONOVAN Colin Thackery signs a new record contract with Decca (C) CHRIS_ODONOVAN

Mr Thackery has been singing all his life and joined the army at the age of 15 but lost part of his hearing fighting in the Korean War.

He decided to enter the competition after a dare and dedicated all his performances on the show, which also included Wind Beneath My Wings and We'll Meet Again, to his late wife Joan who he met during a solider's dance and married in 1950.

When the pair retired they moved to Norfolk and after Joan died in December 2016 he moved to the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Simon Cowell, whose label Syco Entertainment has partnered with Decca Records to sign Mr Thackery, said: "I could not be more thrilled that Colin has signed to the same label as Dame Vera Lynn - Colin is an inspiration to us all."