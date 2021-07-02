News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families set for day of summer fun at 'Bearstival'

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:45 AM July 2, 2021   
Brisley Bear, ahead of the Brisley Bearstival

Brisley Bear will come out of hibernation to greet families in and around Brisley, near Dereham and Fakenham, on Saturday July 17. - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH)

A Norfolk village is set to enjoy a ‘bearstival’ to help raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Brisley Bear will come out of hibernation to greet families in and around Brisley, near Dereham and Fakenham, on Saturday July 17.

Brisley Bearstival will take place at the village’s cricket club, with festivities getting underway from 2pm. 

The village hall committee is organising the event, supported by estate agent Sowerbys. 

The committee previously managed to arrange a Santa walk over Christmas, raising £720 for EACH.

Those who took part walked a signed course before receiving a certificate and gift from Father Christmas.

Hundreds of pounds was raised by villagers in Brisley for EACH during a Christmas Santa walk - Credit: EACH

Committee member Ian Edwards said: “Brisley Bearstival is a community music festival staged in a safe, outdoor setting.

“It is free to attend and aimed at everyone, whether they’re nine months or 90 years. 

“The event’s open to all of the Norfolk community who love their music and want to have a great time."

Brisley Bearstival will get under way with a teddy bears’ picnic. Children are encouraged to bring along their favourite bear and there will be a prize for the best dressed.

