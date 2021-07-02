Families set for day of summer fun at 'Bearstival'
A Norfolk village is set to enjoy a ‘bearstival’ to help raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
Brisley Bear will come out of hibernation to greet families in and around Brisley, near Dereham and Fakenham, on Saturday July 17.
Brisley Bearstival will take place at the village’s cricket club, with festivities getting underway from 2pm.
The village hall committee is organising the event, supported by estate agent Sowerbys.
The committee previously managed to arrange a Santa walk over Christmas, raising £720 for EACH.
Committee member Ian Edwards said: “Brisley Bearstival is a community music festival staged in a safe, outdoor setting.
“It is free to attend and aimed at everyone, whether they’re nine months or 90 years.
“The event’s open to all of the Norfolk community who love their music and want to have a great time."
Brisley Bearstival will get under way with a teddy bears’ picnic. Children are encouraged to bring along their favourite bear and there will be a prize for the best dressed.