Villagers raise hundreds of pounds with safe Santa walk

Published: 12:24 PM January 1, 2021

EACH Chief Executive Phil Gormley and his dog Ripple, then some of the organising crew, Julia Fawcett, Hugh Fawcett/Santa, Chris Able, Dave Pearson and Ian Edwards. - Credit: EACH

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a children's hospice after a village channelled the spirit of Santa.

More than 100 residents in Brisley, between Dereham and Fakenham, have raised £720.12 for the East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH) by hosting a "Safe Santa Walk" and other festive events.

Brisley’s Village Hall Committee was behind the fundraising effort, supported by a grant from the Norfolk Community Foundation, and ensured the event complied with all relevant regulations, and kept participants safe.

Those who took part walked a signed course before receiving a certificate and gift from Father Christmas. - Credit: EACH

Those who took part walked a signed course before receiving a certificate and gift from Father Christmas.

Once the walk was completed, participants were able to enjoy mince pies, hot sausage rolls, mulled wine, and festive music by the Fakenham Ukes. There were also festive stalls and games.

You may also want to watch:

Phil Gormley, EACH chief executive, who attended the event and ran a stall alongside his family, said: “It was so good to see some form of a community fundraising event taking place in a year when these have been very few and far between.

"A big thank you to everyone in Brisley who got this going and proved that, with enough preparation and planning, things can be done safely."



