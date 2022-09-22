Charity sends 'big thank you' to GoGoDiscover trail hunters

Ellie Edge from Break's fundraising team with GoGoDiscover staff and Doug the Dino, outside The Forum in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The crucial funds raised by this summer’s GoGoDiscover trail in Norfolk will continue to allow local charity Break to help young adults leaving care.

For 10 weeks the streets of Norwich and other towns in the county hosted 55 large T.rex, 24 Steppe Mammoths and 98 smaller Breakasaurus sculptures.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

Delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, the trail attracted thousands of people, thanks to the sponsorship of local businesses and the creativity of talented artists, schools and community groups involved in the project.

“It’s been wonderful to be able to share this amazing prehistoric squad of sculptures to the public,” Pete Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager said.

“Our incredible artists have created some amazing, show-stopping designs, and we couldn’t have done it without the generosity of all our sponsors or our team of staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to make the trail a success.

“We hope the public have enjoyed visiting them all and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved.”

GoGoDiscover project manager Pete Marron with one of the T.rex sculptures prior to it being decorated for the 2022 trail - Credit: Break/Mark Benfield

Break aim to help young people leaving residential or foster care, bridging the gap between care and an independent adult life.

Staying Close, Staying Connected is a partnership between Break, Norfolk County Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council and was designed, and continues to be, co-produced with young people.

The innovative service provides young people with a property in an area that they want to live and where they will learn to live independently, with ongoing support that’s tailored to their needs from transition workers.

Leaving care manager Maxine English explained: "Our dedicated Staying Close, Staying Connected team work incredibly hard to support in so many ways.

“We work closely with the young people to help us shape the service and grow. To help us do this, we’re always on the lookout for new properties and to make connections with housing providers so we can help more young people.

“Ultimately, we want those leaving care to know that Break will always care and that we’ll be there for them as long as they need us.”

If you enjoyed this year’s trail, you can make a donation to support the work at break-charity.org.

Break is an East Anglian charity that supports vulnerable children, young people and families - Credit: Break

'They will always be with me’

Mel has been in foster care since she was six years old. When it was time for her to leave, she was referred onto the Staying Close, Staying Connected service with Break, and she hasn’t look backed since.

“I was really nervous about moving out of foster care,” Mel, now 21, explained. “I had social anxiety which meant that I found it very difficult to interact with people I didn’t know. I was anxious to leave the house and to use public transport which made it really hard for me to find work and become independent.”

“It was only when I met my transition worker, Rosie, from Break’s Staying Close, Staying Connected service that my journey to independence began. Over time she helped me to manage my anxieties and was with me every step of the way.

“I started off living in a Staying Close house which taught me how live independently day-to-day, and how to interact with other people. Things like knowing how to cook for yourself, how to do your washing, what you need to pay for and look after in your home.

Break's Staying Close, Staying Connected team support young people - Credit: Break

“Rosie took me shopping for the first few times, so I knew what I needed to do and buy. They also brought me a bike so I could start getting around easily, and a pet, my hamster Raven, to help me when I get anxious.

“Today, I’m much more confident. I’ve just moved into my own flat and I’ve also got a new job with Break as a Project Support Worker. None of this would’ve been possible without Staying Close Staying Connected and Rosie’s support.

“Without it, I wouldn’t have known how to bid on a flat, what I needed to do to set myself up in a new home, and I wouldn’t have had the confidence to apply for jobs or go to interview. Break have helped me with all of this, and the great thing is that I know that with their life-long support, they will always be with me.”