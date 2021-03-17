Published: 5:11 PM March 17, 2021

Preparations for a Jurassic jaunt in Norwich this summer are stepping up as the dates have been revealed for the city's upcoming sculpture trail.

The latest GoGoDiscover adventure will see 20 large Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures grace the city centre streets from Monday, July 12 until Saturday, September 11.

Following on from dragons, gorillas and hares, the latest project will form two stages with the summer of 2022 seeing even more dinosaurs in Norwich and an expansion across the whole county.

The trail is delivered by East Anglian-based children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art.

And the 2021 trail will coincide with another prehistoric visitor as the T-Rex arrive just days before Dippy the Diplodocus at Norwich Cathedral from the Natural History Museum.

The T-Rexes will be dotted across the city at locations including Riverside, Haymarket, The Forum and Cathedral Close, with trail maps and further details released nearer the time.

While the trail is free, people who have enjoyed the sculptures can donate to Break via text or on the website, so the charity can continue to transform futures and change the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region.

Each sculpture has been decorated by local and national artists, as well as being sponsored by businesses from across the region, including Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Chantry Place.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "The GoGo trails create a wonderful atmosphere in the city centre and offer a fantastic free attraction for people of all ages, particularly families.

"As a presenting partner, we’ve been lucky enough to have a sneak peek at some of the new decorated dinosaurs, and can’t wait to see them gracing Norwich’s streets in all their glory."

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: "GoGoDiscover is such a fun way for people to explore Norwich, and some of its hidden and best loved gems, and put much needed smiles on people’s faces.

"Most importantly, we hope it raises vital funds for Break.”

To donate £3 to Break as part of the trail, text TREX to 70085. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message