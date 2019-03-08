Video

Bomb disposal experts give all clear after 'grenade' alert at Norwich charity shop

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop. Picture Archant. Archant

Bomb disposal experts were called to a Norwich charity shop - because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade.

Police put a cordon in the area around the Mencap Charity Shop in The Paddocks in Catton after a member of staff at the shop raised concerns this morning.

Norfolk police said they got a call at 8.50am from a member of staff who was worried about the contents of a donation box.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the donation had been made with good intentions, but that one of the items in the box was an old-fashioned grenade.

As a precaution, police asked an explosive ordnance disposal team to attend, and the Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene at just after 12pm.

Two members of the regiment were seen going into the Mencap store.

After just under 15 minutes they emerged with a small box and left the scene.

Shops nearby, including Morrisons, had been evacuated and are closed, and staff at the Morrisons were helping police make clear to drivers that the car park is closed.

However, after the bomb disposal team left at just after 12.20pm, the police cordon was lifted.

The car park was reopened, with staff and shoppers allowed back into the buildings.

Staff at the Mencap shop said they could not talk to the press.