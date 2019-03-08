Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Charity shop cordoned off amid fears live grenade was in box of donations

PUBLISHED: 11:01 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 24 April 2019

A police cordon has been put in place at a Norwich charity shop. Pic: PA/Yui Mok

A police cordon has been put in place at a Norwich charity shop. Pic: PA/Yui Mok

A Norwich charity shop has been cordoned off by police - because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade.

Police have put the cordon in the area around the Mencap Charity Shop in The Paddocks in Catton after a member of staff at the shop raised concerns this morning.

Norfolk police said they got a call at 8.50am from a member of staff who was worried about the contents of a donation box.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the donation had been made with good intentions, but that one of the items in the box was an old-fashioned grenade.

As a precaution, police have cordoned off the area and have asked an explosive ordnance disposal team to attend.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

‘We must run this pub’ - Historic venue restored by Norfolk beer legends

Pub Manager, Jodie Barrett. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists