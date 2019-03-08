Charity shop cordoned off amid fears live grenade was in box of donations

A police cordon has been put in place at a Norwich charity shop. Pic: PA/Yui Mok

A Norwich charity shop has been cordoned off by police - because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade.

Police have put the cordon in the area around the Mencap Charity Shop in The Paddocks in Catton after a member of staff at the shop raised concerns this morning.

Norfolk police said they got a call at 8.50am from a member of staff who was worried about the contents of a donation box.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the donation had been made with good intentions, but that one of the items in the box was an old-fashioned grenade.

As a precaution, police have cordoned off the area and have asked an explosive ordnance disposal team to attend.