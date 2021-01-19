Bollywood film shot in Norfolk to be released on Netflix
- Credit: Reliance Entertainment/Netflix
A Bollywood adaptation of bestselling novel The Girl on the Train, due for release on Netflix on February 26, will feature scenes shot at a Norfolk railway station.
The Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR) played host to Mumbai-based production company Reliance Entertainment at Dereham station in August 2019.
“After a very busy beer and music weekend, we had to rapidly convert the marquee at Dereham from a busy bar into a space fit for make-up, costume, props and a catering area,” said MNR volunteer James Garthwaite.
“We also had to get the train in position for set dressing as soon as possible after we had finished running our service, not a small undertaking after the weekend that we’d just had!”
Filming took place over several days, and the station’s tea room was converted into a production office. MNR volunteers were on hand to give technical advice about the railway, and featured as extras in several shots.
Scenes were filmed in a coach that remained in the station and the film company used green-screen methods to add movement later.
The Hindi-language film stars Parineeti Chopra and was originally planned for cinematic release in 2020, but was prevented from doing so by the coronavirus outbreak.
MNR chairman Charlie Robinson said: “Projects like this are important for the railway as it generates valuable income for both the railway and the local area. We have now done a number of filming projects stretching back over many years.
“We are fortunate that we can accommodate a wide range of filming requests, as we can offer a variety of locations and rolling stock that can be used to create many different railway related themes and periods.
"So we all look forward to the next time the world of film comes calling as we are open for business!”
In 2018, the railway featured in the tense opening minutes of the first episode of Bodyguard - the critically-acclaimed BBC drama starring Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.