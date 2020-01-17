Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body which police believe may be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47.

Police were called to A47, at its junction with the B1108, at around 9am this morning (January 17) following reports of an overturned car on the embankment next to the road.

The body of a man was discovered inside the car.

While no formal identification has taken place, police said the family of 25-year-old Luke Boorman, who was reported missing on January 16, have been informed.

Following the incident a section of the A47 on King's Lynn bound carriageway was closed with motorists asked to avoid the area.

It remained closed at around 1.15pm

