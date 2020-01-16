Search

Can you help police find this missing 25-year-old man?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 16 January 2020

Luke Boorman, who has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Luke Boorman, who has been missing since the early hours of Wednesday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 25-year-old man who has not been seen in almost 48 hours - and have appealed for help in tracing him.

Luke Boorman, 25, and of Tolye Road in Norwich was last seen at the Parson Woodforde restaurant in Weston Longville at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, January 14.

He was reported missing to the police at 4.15pm on Wednesday, January 15, with police officer concerned for his welfare.

Mr Boorman, of Tolye Road in Norwich, is described as white, approximately 5ft 11in, of a slim build and with dark brown hair.

Anybody who may have seen Mr Boorman or has information as to his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 30 of Wednesday, January 15.

