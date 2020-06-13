Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 16:58 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 13 June 2020
Ian Burt Photography
Dozens of demonstrators gathered in King’s Lynn to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The peaceful protest began at The Walks from 2pm on Saturday and saw people come together in the historic park.
They listened to speeches from a number of speakers, who each discussed the importance of promoting and striving for equality within society following the death of George Floyd last month.
Several peaceful demonstrations have already taken place across Norfolk and Waveney, including in Norwich, Lowestoft and Bungay last weekend.
Jess Colville, one of the organisers of Saturday’s event, said she was “overwhelmed” by King’s Lynn’s response.
“We’ve had such a fantastic turnout,” she said. “People have placards, they are listening to the speeches being made - it’s been great.
“I read about last week’s protests in Norwich and elsewhere and I was going to join them, but myself and a few friends thought ‘what about King’s Lynn?’ A lot of people in Lynn care about this issue.
“It’s very much a grass-roots campaign, but this is something that cannot continue and we have to allow people to have their say - so why not do that here.”
The King’s Lynn demonstration formed part of the global response to the death of Mr Floyd, an African-American man who died at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.
The 46-year-old’s death has since triggered an outpouring of grief and anger, with hundreds of protests across the world calling for an end to systematic racism and police brutality.
While many critics have questioned the timing of protests amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miss Colville said the safety of those taking part in the rally was a key consideration.
“We understand that we are in the middle of a pandemic and our main priority when organising this was keeping people safe,” she added.
“It is all socially distanced, people are wearing face masks and we have brought along spare PPE for people to use. The crowd has been great and we’ve honestly not had any trouble at all.”
