Search

Advanced search

Video

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 16:58 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 13 June 2020

Protesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Protesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in King’s Lynn to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

The peaceful protest began at The Walks from 2pm on Saturday and saw people come together in the historic park.

They listened to speeches from a number of speakers, who each discussed the importance of promoting and striving for equality within society following the death of George Floyd last month.

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Several peaceful demonstrations have already taken place across Norfolk and Waveney, including in Norwich, Lowestoft and Bungay last weekend.

Jess Colville, one of the organisers of Saturday’s event, said she was “overwhelmed” by King’s Lynn’s response.

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

“We’ve had such a fantastic turnout,” she said. “People have placards, they are listening to the speeches being made - it’s been great.

“I read about last week’s protests in Norwich and elsewhere and I was going to join them, but myself and a few friends thought ‘what about King’s Lynn?’ A lot of people in Lynn care about this issue.

Bella (3) was at the Black Lives Matter protest in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtBella (3) was at the Black Lives Matter protest in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“It’s very much a grass-roots campaign, but this is something that cannot continue and we have to allow people to have their say - so why not do that here.”

The King’s Lynn demonstration formed part of the global response to the death of Mr Floyd, an African-American man who died at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

The 46-year-old’s death has since triggered an outpouring of grief and anger, with hundreds of protests across the world calling for an end to systematic racism and police brutality.

While many critics have questioned the timing of protests amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miss Colville said the safety of those taking part in the rally was a key consideration.

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

“We understand that we are in the middle of a pandemic and our main priority when organising this was keeping people safe,” she added.

“It is all socially distanced, people are wearing face masks and we have brought along spare PPE for people to use. The crowd has been great and we’ve honestly not had any trouble at all.”

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Protesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtProtesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

A two minute's silence was observed at the Black Lives Matter protest in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtA two minute's silence was observed at the Black Lives Matter protest in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Police officers were in attendance. Picture: Ian BurtPolice officers were in attendance. Picture: Ian Burt

Protesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtProtesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian BurtA Black Lives Matter protest was held at The Walks in King's Lynn on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Blacks Boys pub in Aldborough has ‘no intention of changing name’

The Blacks Boys reopened in July 2018. This picture was taken during its refurbishment. L-R, Gary Bumphrey, Sandra Wright and Jason Bumphrey. Pictures: David Bale

East of England ‘R’ number is lowest in the country

On Friday, the Government Office for Science said the R value in England is 0.8-1.0. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate after trees in Norwich drilled and filled with diesel

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at Hillside Avenue Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture Google.

Just one patient now being treated for coronavirus at NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

See inside this unique new-build bungalow for sale for £425,000

This two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Dereham, is on the market at a guide price of £425,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this village memorial in Norfolk being targeted by ‘topple the racists’?

Southern Rhodesia memorial in Southrepps. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Meet the ladies bringing ‘a little more kindness’ to communities during lockdown

Elaine Day and Sarah Huddlestone, from Attleborough, created Facebook group 'A Little More Kindness' to help people during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Sarah Huddlestone

Family ‘devastated’ after no-one brought to justice over death of athlete

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Wife of rugby star launches new business two years after being given a month to live

Tom and Tiffany Youngs with their daughter, Maisie, pictured in 2018. Picture: Courtesy of the Youngs/Archant library
Drive 24