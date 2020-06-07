Video

Crowds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich

A protester holds up a placard at the Black Lives Matter Protest at the Forum in Norwich on June 6, 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A large crowd of masked campaigners gathered in Norwich city centre on Sunday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of people, decked out with face coverings and protest banners, took to The Forum in Norwich to make their voices heard in the face of racial discrimination.

The protest, which was broadcast across the internet for supporters at home, saw protesters gather in front of the landmark building, spanning from the corner of Bethel Street to Rampant Horse Street on the other side, with the numbers spilling back towards the Haymarket.

More gathered in Eaton Park to hear speeches and poetry, again streamed live online.

Campaigners young and old stood shoulder to shoulder in rows, with most appearing to try their best to observe social distancing measures.

There were cheers and chants of “Black Lives Matter” from the large and diverse crowd, however, as several speakers made their addresses the observers fell deadly silent.

In a powerful address, one said: “Enough is enough. We are all the same. We all have hearts, we all have lungs and we all breathe the same air.”

A particularly poignant moment of the demonstration, which had a significant police presence, saw the protesters come together in song, in a rendition of Bob Marley’s peace anthem One Love.

The protests were part of a movement that has swept the globe since the death of an American man, George Floyd, who died after being knelt on for more than eight minutes by a police officer.

However, while demonstrations in the capital over the weekend saw violent scenes, the Norwich event was, for the most part, peaceful.

